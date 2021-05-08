For Subscribers
Heritage delights
Dress up the home for Hari Raya with Arabic designs, Moroccan lanterns and Peranakan tiles
Fancy rich hues, exotic artistry and an alluring blend of modern and traditional designs for your home?
Then draw inspiration from the Middle East. Think hand-decorated Turkish tribal ceramics, Moroccan lanterns with intricate perforated designs on copper and tin, antique Peranakan tiles from the mid-1900s featuring Islamic motifs, and majolica tiles made by Japanese factories before World War II.