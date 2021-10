Founded in 2016 by designer Lim Ming Liang as a webstore, ameba.com.sg is derived from "amoeba" - microscopic life forms that constantly change - and which also reflects the company's philosophy of constantly bringing new and interesting things to the market.

Bad Boss is a simple card game that features characters you will find in the office such as the backstabber and the ego maniac. The objective is to get rid of all the cards and stay away from the Bad Boss card.