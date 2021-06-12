Greening up buildings

US start-up CleanRobotics' TrashBot is a smart bin that uses artificial intelligence to sort waste.
US start-up CleanRobotics' TrashBot is a smart bin that uses artificial intelligence to sort waste.PHOTO: CAPITALAND
  • Published
    1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Launched this year

Singapore real estate company CapitaLand announced yesterday the winners of its inaugural CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 12, 2021, with the headline 'Greening up buildings'. Subscribe
Topics: 