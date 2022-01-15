Glamorous makeover

Mr Jason Poh and Ms Chelsea Lim had just returned to Singapore from Hong Kong - after being based there for work - in 2020 when the circuit breaker set in.

Having read about Design Intervention in Home & Decor, the couple - both in their 30s - asked the firm to design their new home.

Most of the architectural design decisions were made online, while the final approvals for the finishes were done in the office.

Mr Poh and Ms Lim - a banking professional and a beauty industry entrepreneur respectively - wanted a fun yet glamorous home with pops of colour so they could entertain in style.

The three-bedroom apartment, located in District 15, was a rundown 1,600 sq ft apartment with a 2.4m ceiling and terrazzo flooring in the living and dining areas that had yellowed with age. But the design team urged the owners not to replace the floor, instead opting to integrate it into the concept.

The couple initially wanted a light grey or white palette, but Design Intervention's founder Nikki Hunt suggested a soft powder blue to balance the yellow undertones.

The use of this colour on the ceiling, walls and cabinet doors adds contrast, while mirrors and trims give the impression of a taller ceiling.

The design studio also redesigned the existing floor plan, adding a master bathroom with a bathtub and separate his-and-hers walk-in wardrobes.

The firm's co-chief executive Andrea Savage helped to rework the kitchen and walk-in wardrobe design. Ms Lim, who enjoys cooking and entertaining in the kitchen, requested a bright space with a kitchen island, so Ms Savage found a pink marble backsplash.

Meanwhile, the walk-in wardrobe comes with a vibrant wallpaper by English designer Emma J Shipley that pairs with the pop of turquoise on the ceiling.

The apartment's original guest toilet could be accessed only through the kitchen - which was not ideal for entertaining - so the team carved out a new powder room within reach of the dining area, fitting the space with a mechanical extractor fan and textured wallpaper.

Glamorous wallpaper also jazzes up the dining room. It features a lush tropical garden design that echoes the greenery visible from the nearby window.

Although most of the home is fun and vibrant, the master suite is designed to offer respite. It features timber flooring with subtle textures and patterns in white, grey and silver accents.

The main bathroom has white walls and lots of mirrors. Some key pieces of furniture and furnishing, including the dining-room rug and chandelier, were taken from the previous residence. Most of the other furniture was sourced or custom-made by the design studio.

Navigating the lack of manpower and fluctuating pandemic restrictions, the renovation took 25 weeks - but when the couple moved into their home in April last year, they found the end result well worth the wait.

•This article first appeared in the November 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

