Getting back to basics

The pandemic crystallised a family's vision of its ideal home.

The $76,000, 21/2-month renovation of its four-bedroom, 1,054 sq ft apartment in Anchorvale began in late 2020.

This meant the husband and wife - public officers in their 40s and 30s respectively - had ample time to think about the implications of the new normal of social distancing and work-from-home measures before moving in at the start of last year.

For the renovation, they engaged design director Lawrence Puah and senior designer Ash Ashiqin from home-grown akiHAUS Design Studio, and asked for a single space that combined a working, eating and entertainment area for themselves and their three children: two sons aged 10 and eight, and a two-year-old daughter.

The design team met the creative challenge by removing several typical fixtures, such as a television set, that did not play a big part in the family's lifestyle.

A long island counter dominates the communal area, where it serves as a dining and working space for both parents and children. Midway, it rises to create a bar where the family can serve and prepare food.

The design team also addressed another concern: maximising the available space. The study wall was replaced by a bookcase that doubles as a semi-transparent screen to expand the living and dining areas and keep them visually connected while maintaining privacy.

Also, since the family does not watch much television, they went with a portable projector instead of a TV set. "It lends itself well to the ambiguity and flexibility of the new living dynamic," says Mr Puah of the projector. The owners can even move the projector outdoors to the balcony, where low reclining chairs from Muji create an informal and relaxed semi-outdoor setting.

A sense of calm permeates the apartment, bolstered by the palette of dark and neutral tones selected in consultation with the home owners. Since the apartment has an open concept, the resulting colour scheme of black, grey and wood tones creates a cosy feel.

A carefully curated furniture collection and strategic lighting highlight the apartment's features. Bookcases that separate the study and living areas, for instance, light up to provide a warm glow to the home.

•This article first appeared in the February 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

•Get the April and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg