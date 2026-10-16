Gain City’s Go Green campaign offers up to $1k off on appliances with trade-ins, plus free weekend repairs

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Gain City’s repair specialists checking whether faulty appliances can be given a second life. It is running a free repair clinic for eligible electrical appliances in October at its Sungei Kadut megastore.

Households looking to cut down on energy and water use can now do so for less. Under Gain City’s Go Green campaign, customers who trade in their old appliances can get up to $1,000 off eligible new energy- and water-efficient models.

For those who would rather fix than replace, the retailer runs a free repair clinic on Saturdays in October at its Sungei Kadut megastore.

Repair specialists will assess and fix eligible electrical appliances such as hairdryers, fans and ovens, depending on the appliance’s condition and the availability of spare parts. Electronic devices are not eligible.

If an eligible appliance cannot be repaired, its owner receives a $5 Gain City voucher, which can be used with a minimum of $50 spent.

Info: Get trade-in offers and repair clinic details at Gain City showrooms or at gaincity.com/go-green. The repair clinic on Saturdays in October are from noon to 4pm at Level 7, Home Improvement & DIY, Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut, 71 Sungei Kadut Drive.

South Korean anti-allergy bedding brand Allerman opens at Metro Paragon

Allerman’s bedding combines anti-allergy fabric with contemporary Korean design. PHOTO: ALLERMAN

Allerman, which claims to be South Korea’s top-selling anti-allergy bedding brand, has made its Singapore debut at Metro Paragon.

The brand’s story dates back to 1997, when a Seoul National University chemistry professor was commissioned to develop an allergy-focused fabric. The result was Allergy X-cover, a densely woven fabric designed to help keep out house dust mites and allergens while staying soft and breathable.

Allerman has since refined it into finer versions, Super X-Cover and Ultra X-Cover.

For Singapore’s heat, its Cool Touch textile is designed to feel cold on contact and wick away moisture. Other options pair the anti-allergy fabric with modal yarn or Supima cotton. The bedding is also lightweight, machine-washable and quick-drying.

Designs range from the minimalist Hennessi set to the Lumiere series, which updates traditional Korean motifs for the modern home. Prices start at $89 for pillows and $119 for fitted sheets.

Info: Allerman is available at Metro Paragon, Level 4, 290 Orchard Road, and online at metro.com.sg/collections/allerman

Multi-room music with JBL’s new Cove Wi-Fi speakers

The JBL Cove M1, the most compact speaker in the range. PHOTO: JBL

JBL has launched Cove, a range of three Wi-Fi speakers that can be used on their own, paired in stereo or linked up as a whole-home audio system.

The compact Cove M1 ($499) is designed for everyday listening. The Cove P1 ($749) is a portable option that runs for up to 14 hours on battery, recharges when placed on its dock and is rated IP56 for dust and water resistance. The flagship Cove X1 ($899) has four tweeters and two woofers for room-filling sound.

Both the P1 and X1 support Dolby Atmos.

All three tune themselves to the room they are placed in. Through the JBL One app, users can group speakers to play music throughout the home. A Music Follows Me feature also lets them carry a playlist from room to room at the press of a button, without a phone.

Info: JBL Cove speakers come in white and black, and are available at jblonlinestore.com and authorised retailers.

State Property and Morning auction coffee machines for charity

(From left) The Toadstool, The Railroad and The Cosmic Egg coffee machines. PHOTO: STATE PROPERTY

Singapore jewellery house State Property and home-grown coffee technology company Morning have teamed up on three one-of-a-kind coffee machines, which will be auctioned online from Oct 14 to 25. Full proceeds go to Rainbow Centre, which supports people with disabilities and their families.

Each Morning machine is hand-inlaid with mother-of-pearl in a motif from State Property’s The Story of Everything collection, which was inspired by a tale dreamt up by the co-founders’ son when he was three.

The Railroad features a winding track that runs along both sides of the machine. The Toadstool pares the mushroom down to the pattern of its cap. The Cosmic Egg turns the collection’s star-like gem settings into a pattern resembling a night sky.

Bidding starts at $1,150 for The Cosmic Egg, $1,250 for The Toadstool and $1,350 for The Railroad, with bid increments of $50.

Info: Online auction is from Oct 14 to 25 at airauctioneer.com/state-property-x-morning. The machines are on display at State Property, 03-09B Takashimaya Shopping Centre (The Cosmic Egg); Morning, B1-30A Takashimaya Shopping Centre (The Toadstool); and 01-13 New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Road (The Railroad).