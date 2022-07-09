Inspection gadgets

Building inspection technology, as seen in shows like Money Heist, allows engineers to see through walls

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
In the recent South Korean remake of Netflix's hit series Money Heist, a burglar uses a radar system to "see through" concrete so his team of robbers knows where to drill without hitting the pipes or setting off the alarm.

The technology featured is not just the stuff of dramas, but a real-life ground-penetrating radar (GPR) system, GP8000, from Zurich-based company Screening Eagle Technologies.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 09, 2022, with the headline Inspection gadgets.

