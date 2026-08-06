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The Castlery x Tan France Collection marks the first designer collection by the Singapore furniture brand.

Singapore furniture brand Castlery has launched its first-ever designer collection in collaboration with British-American television personality and fashion designer Tan France.

The new 18-piece Castlery x Tan France Collection includes larger furniture items such as sofas and dining tables, as well as accessories like side tables and lamps. Prices start at $39 for cushion covers and go up to $9,394 for a six-piece L-shape sectional sofa in leather.

France, 43, is best known for appearing on Netflix reality programmes such as Queer Eye (2018 to 2026) and Next In Fashion (2020 to 2023). Before his television career, he was a successful fashion designer in the United States.

The collaboration with Castlery is his first foray into designing interior decor. It also led to his first visit to Singapore in May 2025, where he promptly fell in love with the country’s “immaculate” cleanliness as well as local bakery chain Tiong Bahru Bakery’s salted egg cruffins.

“Tiong Bahru Bakery really is doing the Lord’s work,” France said with a laugh during a teleconference with local media on Aug 6. It took place right after a launch event for the Castlery x Tan France Collection in New York City, where Castlery opened its first US store in May.

During the session, he also took the time to shout out some other Singapore brands that he loves: bags and accessories label Pedro, sister brand Charles & Keith (“they have these shades that I’m obsessed with”) and indie fashion label Graye (“my kids are mostly now dressed in them”).

France is married to American artist Robert France, with whom he has two sons, aged five and three.

East meets West

France’s Singapore visit – the first of several during the making of the collection – sealed the deal for his partnership with Castlery.

He says: “I went to Castlery’s store in Orchard Road, felt the products and immediately thought: ‘Yeah, we’re going to do this for sure.’”

He had heard about Castlery through targeted ads on Instagram, but had not had the opportunity to see its offerings in person.

The Castlery x Tan France Collection includes dining tables and chairs. PHOTO: CASTLERY

This partnership was two years in the making, according to Castlery co-founder Declan Ee.

“We started the process of looking for a design partner back in 2023 and went through almost 500 names. We didn’t want a collection that would just be meaningless to us. We wanted someone with a very genuine and unique point of view,” he says.

France adds that he felt aligned with Castlery’s aesthetic and focus on “practical design that is beautifully executed, at a price point that is accessible”.

France says he felt aligned with Castlery’s aesthetic and focus on “practical design that is beautifully executed, at a price point that is accessible”. PHOTO: CASTLERY

And while he had no specific ties to Singapore prior to this partnership, he also appreciated that Castlery is “an Asian brand that is speaking to the Western audience”.

That sensibility of East-meets-West is embodied in the collection, which France says is chock-full of references to his British and South Asian roots, both subtle and overt. Though France lives in the US, he was born in Britain to Muslim Pakistani immigrants.

The Reya vases ($199 to $299) have a textured look inspired by the sari drapes that were a fixture of France’s childhood. Meanwhile, the scallop motifs in the Rayan standing and wall mirrors ($499 to $799) are reminiscent of patterns popularised during the era of the Mughal Empire (1500s to 1800s).

The Reya vases and Rayan wall mirror and other items embody France’s British and South Asian roots. PHOTO: CASTLERY

All the pieces in the collection have also been given South Asian names, which were shortlisted by the Castlery team. France then chose the names to which he felt a personal connection. For instance, Anaya is both the name of his niece and a pair of tea tables ($699 to $849).

Though France’s background is in fashion, he says there are parallels with interior decor that he was able to draw on while designing the collection.

“A massive component for me when it comes to fashion and interiors is texture. (Also) colour story. And what it feels like to layer a room is very similar to how you pull a (clothing) look together,” he says.

The collaboration with Castlery is television personality France’s first foray into designing interior decor. PHOTO: CASTLERY

And in any case, the Castlery team was there to help with the technical mechanics of constructing the collection. “They are excellent at what they do: creating furniture that feels beautiful and is built to last,” France says.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the working relationship I have with Castlery. I hope the audience will appreciate the collection as something unique and hopefully classic.”