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From Capella to Six Senses: How Singapore is leaving its mark on Kyoto’s luxury hotel scene

KYOTO – Few cities are quite as difficult to design a luxury hotel for as Kyoto.

A delicate balancing act is required, especially with luxury hotels seemingly found around every corner. Guests expect a version of Japan defined by machiya townhouses, temple gardens, tea houses and centuries-old craft traditions, and the challenge is to create something that feels unmistakably rooted in the city without descending into pastiche.

The stakes have only grown with a new wave of luxury properties. High-end openings in recent years include Banyan Tree Higashiyama, Capella Kyoto, Six Senses Kyoto and Imperial Hotel Kyoto, transforming Japan’s ancient capital into one of Asia’s most closely watched hotel markets.

And Singapore, a country of citizens known for their deep love for all things Japanese, has gradually been leaving a respectful mark on this evolving landscape.

Capella Kyoto, the Japan debut of Singapore-based Capella Hotels and Resorts, features interiors by Singapore design studio Brewin Design Office.

Meanwhile, Six Senses Kyoto was conceived by Singapore-headquartered Blink Design Group under the direction of founder and creative partner Clint Nagata.

Both draw deeply from Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage, yet arrive at markedly different interpretations of what contemporary Japanese hospitality can look like.

Capella Kyoto: Behind the shoji screen

A maiko performance in the Capella Kyoto Living Room. PHOTO: KAREN TEE

A maiko steps onto the small tatami-matted stage framed by an antique golden screen, and the low murmur of conversation immediately hushes to silence.

Every movement is subtle yet deliberate. The slight crook of an elbow shifts a sleeve by centimetres to reveal a sliver of wrist. Her painted gaze changes almost imperceptibly with the tilt of her chin. She holds each pause just long enough for the room to lean closer.

Unlike most private performances by maiko, or trainee geiko, which are typically held in ochaya tea houses or private dining rooms, this session unfolds in Capella Kyoto’s Living Room lobby and is open to hotel guests.

Guests may also chat with the performer through a translator, a small but meaningful gesture that helps demystify one of Kyoto’s most rarefied cultural traditions.

It is the highlight of the hotel’s daily programming, but also points to its design philosophy of integrating seamlessly with its surroundings.

Capella Kyoto's Living Room with performance stage. PHOTO: CAPELLA KYOTO

This differentiating factor sets it apart. Situated in Miyagawa-cho, one of the city’s five historic geisha districts, Capella Kyoto occupies a quieter pocket beside the more famous Gion area. The neighbourhood retains a low-key, almost residential atmosphere, with teahouses, bathhouses and okiya, or maiko lodging houses, nearby.

The 89-room hotel occupies the former grounds of an elementary school and was reimagined as a contemporary machiya townhouse by Japanese architectural firm Kengo Kuma & Associates and Brewin Design Office.

As part of the wider redevelopment, the team also restored the neighbouring Miyagawa-cho Kaburenjo Theatre, a training and performance centre for geiko and maiko.

Capella Kyoto's low-slung architecture designed by Kengo Kuma. PHOTO: CAPELLA KYOTO

Consequently, guests in rooms overlooking the theatre often catch glimpses of geiko and maiko going about their routines, from daytime practice sessions to evening appointments in full traditional regalia. It is a rare form of immersion that showcases the rhythm of daily life.

The opposite facade of the hotel faces a sub-temple of Kenninji, Kyoto’s oldest Zen temple, whose atmosphere informed architect Kengo Kuma’s approach.

“We found the temple’s tranquillity paramount and considered it essential to transfer its (essence) into the hotel,” says Kuma.

Similar to the city’s traditional machiya, historic wooden townhouses characterised by narrow facades, deep interiors and compact but richly composed tsuboniwa inner gardens, the low-rise building eschews grandeur for something more inward-looking.

Its finer details are revealed only if one takes time to truly immerse in the interiors: a bespoke noren curtain at the entrance that is changed seasonally, corridors that echo narrow Kyoto lanes, shoji-screened passages, a vestibule displayed with design books and antique art, and an underground rock waterfall softly gurgling with water.

Capella Kyoto's Exterior Day Entrance featuring a bespoke noren made by Kyoto-based Dutch textile designer Mae Engelgee. PHOTO: CAPELLA KYOTO

“Kyoto still has a strong street character, where narrow lanes criss-cross the town,” Kuma says. “We unexpectedly discover not only grand shrines and temples, but also small temples or tiny roadside shrines, and small historic monuments here and there , lending a unique rhythm to exploring the streets.

“We wanted guests at the hotel to enjoy this rather light spiritual atmosphere of Kyoto, which differs from experiencing massive historical sites.”

That same element of unhurried discovery continues with Brewin Design Office taking a similarly restrained approach to placemaking through spatial storytelling.

“Kyoto’s mastery lies in its restraint,” says founder Robert Cheng. “Our ambition was to express its invisible qualities of stillness, rhythm and material intelligence through the language of design rather than decoration.”

For instance, the rooms are carefully oriented to capture the changing light of day – my Kenninji-facing room glow golden as the first rays of dawn reflect off the temple and into the room.

Capella Kyoto's Junior Suite Temple King. PHOTO: CAPELLA KYOTO

Local materials shape the tactile experience throughout: bamboo is integrated into the interiors to evoke a Zen-like calm, Kyoto-based textile company Hosoo created fabrics for the headboards and deep stone bathing tubs entice footsore guests to indulge in the Japanese ritual of contemplative bathing.

Even the in-room amenities stand out. Disposable toothbrushes and vanity kits are packed in cardboard boxes that, when arranged together, form the image of a geiko like a jigsaw puzzle. The in-room bag for guests to use during their stay is a custom design by Kyoto tie-dyeing specialist Bunzaburo.

Capella Kyoto's Onsen Suite Bathroom with deep stone tubs. PHOTO: CAPELLA KYOTO

That attention to the small and specific extends to its stellar Capella Curates programme, which offers guests rare access to artisans and cultural practitioners in the neighbourhood.

One of the most illuminating is a geta footwear discovery session at the nearby 150-year-old Gion Naito atelier.

At first, it appears to be a familiar luxury-hotel excursion: a private visit to a master craftsman who creates beautifully made objects. But it quickly evolves into a modern version of the atsurae experience, a revered Japanese tradition in which artisans create bespoke items for clients by cultivating an intuitive understanding of their preferences.

Called “Book and Chat”, the session is conducted, rather unexpectedly, in the atelier’s backroom, which has been transformed into a library.

Hosted by the fifth-generation craftsman and a book specialist who also translates, it begins with everyone instinctively picking out books and talking about their selections.

Before long, the conversation drifts into a surprisingly heartfelt exchange about life, taste and philosophy – topics one does not usually expect to discuss with strangers, let alone during what ostensibly began as a footwear appointment.

But by the end of the two-hour session, there is enough familiarity among us for the craftsman to select a design that feels startlingly right: a whimsical pair of ojojo (modern zori slippers) with purple faux-fur toe straps that I immediately fall in love with. Right away, it secures for itself one new repeat customer.

Six Senses Kyoto: What does the kitsune say?

At Six Senses Kyoto, the humour is in the details. As one would expect, the hallmarks of an ultra-luxury property are in place: a muted palette of warm, earthy tones, artisanal finishes and an atmosphere of cultivated calm that never feels forbidding.

Yet beneath its serene exterior lies a distinctly playful spirit. I delight in the recurring motif of the kitsune fox, particularly through the recycled washi paper masks that double as Do Not Disturb signs outside each room.

Meanwhile, Nine Tails, the hotel’s cocktail lounge, takes its name from the mythical creature, with paw prints along the basement corridor leading guests to its entrance.

Other animal motifs recur throughout the 81-key property, most notably through references to the famed Choju Jinbutsu Giga, or Scrolls of the Frolicking Animals.

Scrolls of the Frolicking Animals at Six Senses Kyoto's lobby. PHOTO: SIX SENSES KYOTO

Dating back to the 12th century and housed at Kyoto’s Kozan-ji temple, these illustrated handscrolls are widely regarded as the precursor to Japanese manga. Their humorous depictions of rabbits, frogs, monkeys and foxes offer a glimpse into Japan’s longstanding affinity for satire, visual storytelling and playful irreverence.

In the lobby, a metal mural by artists Takeshi Takamatsu and Mae Kunimoto reimagines these beloved characters in contemporary form. Lift and door signs, prints of the original scrolls and animal-etched lift mirrors appear throughout the property, inviting guests to pause for a closer look. The effect is unexpectedly light-hearted for a luxury hotel.

This whimsy is entirely intentional. Blink Design Group’s Nagata sought to highlight some of the city’s lesser-known qualities, from its folklore and humour to its sense of imagination. In doing so, the team also found a natural alignment with the Six Senses brand itself, which is known for its subtly playful ethos.

For instance, a tatami-inspired rug pattern in the guestroom corridors has even prompted some Japanese guests to instinctively hesitate, unsure whether they should remove their shoes, as is tradition when stepping on tatami mats. Even in the rooms, quirky details like rotating headboard tiles reward the observant guest.

Six Senses Kyoto's Junior Suite Bedroom featuring tiles that can rotate. PHOTO: SIX SENSES KYOTO

“We wanted the interiors to feel unmistakably Japanese, but not bound by tradition and with a little twist of humour and rule-breaking underneath,” says Nagata.

In comparison, Blink’s first project in Kyoto took a more restrained path. Roku Kyoto, LXR Hotels & Resorts, which opened in 2021 at the foot of the Takagamine mountains in northern Kyoto, was shaped by the area’s artistic heritage and the serenity of its natural surroundings.

Nestled within a district long associated with artisans, temples and tea houses, the 114-room hotel sits on the site of a 400-year-old artist colony and washi papermaking workshop. Its design details nod to the Rinpa school of Japanese art, which flourished in Kyoto during the 17th century and celebrated nature through decorative motifs and craftsmanship.

Here, craft is expressed spatially and is most clearly seen in the main tea house, where guests naturally gravitate to. Its wooden architecture blends into the surrounding garden, encouraging one to slow down and take in the shifting view.

Outside, a reflecting pool mirrors the mountains and seasonal landscape, incorporating nature into the design of the property.

“When I first walked around the garden at Roku’s site, it was so peaceful and so green that you did not even know you were in Kyoto,” says Nagata. “This part of the city is very much yet to be discovered.”

A similar sensitivity to nature can be found at Six Senses Kyoto, further amplified by incorporating principles of wellness throughout. Situated in the historic Higashiyama district, the hotel places guests within walking distance of some of the city’s most iconic temples and shrines, yet also offers a retreat from the sensory overload of Kyoto’s increasingly crowded streets.

For a brand synonymous with wellness, this ethos naturally extends well beyond the spa menu. While the Six Senses Spa anchors the well-being offering with treatments and daily sessions such as sound baths and yoga, Nagata’s design embeds a sense of restoration into the architecture itself by carefully choreographing the atmosphere of calm.

To achieve this, the team drew inspiration from the Heian era, a period associated with refined sensibilities, poetic subtlety and a heightened appreciation of nature. Central to the design is miyabi, a concept of elegance, order and refinement that guided the arts and rituals of the period.

Six Senses Kyoto's lobby featuring a Raku-yaki mural. PHOTO: SIX SENSES KYOTO

In the lobby, an elaborate Raku-yaki ceramic tile screen of the sacred mountain Mount Kurama by artist Rakunyu Yoshimura nods to the Japanese classic The Tale Of Genji, while the hotel’s broader palette of blonde woods, bamboo and washi paper bring a luminosity to the interiors.

Rooms overlook the central courtyard or the greenery of the neighbouring Toyokuni Shrine, while cleverly placed biophilic elements like curved and organically shaped furniture, locally sourced natural materials, pocket gardens, ikebana, hanging plants and skylights create a sense of continuity between the indoors and the natural world.

Six Senses Kyoto's Sekki restaurant with biophilic elements like organic forms and pockets of greenery. PHOTO: SIX SENSES KYOTO

Nagata observes: “It is a way of honouring Kyoto’s famous gardens while giving guests moments of pause and contemplation throughout the hotel. Here, you come off the busy street, go through the first courtyard and the lobby, then make your way to the rooms and you can feel yourself begin to relax.”