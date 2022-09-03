Fragments of the past

About 500 years before Stamford Raffles is said to have "founded" Singapore in 1819, the island had already been staked out by Malay kings as a globalised, cosmopolitan port city along the maritime Silk Road which linked East and West.

Archaeologist and historian Goh Geok Yian, who worked with Emeritus Professor John Miksic on several excavation sites on Fort Canning, says 1299 is the earliest date of ancient Singapore, based on artefacts unearthed and after factoring in the reigns of five Malay kings.