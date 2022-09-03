Fragments of the past

Exhibition of artefacts unearthed at Fort Canning sheds light on Singapore's 700-year history

Chantal Sajan
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

About 500 years before Stamford Raffles is said to have "founded" Singapore in 1819, the island had already been staked out by Malay kings as a globalised, cosmopolitan port city along the maritime Silk Road which linked East and West.

Archaeologist and historian Goh Geok Yian, who worked with Emeritus Professor John Miksic on several excavation sites on Fort Canning, says 1299 is the earliest date of ancient Singapore, based on artefacts unearthed and after factoring in the reigns of five Malay kings.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2022, with the headline Fragments of the past. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top