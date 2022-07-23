Flower power

Gardeners here are drawn to orchids, and the process of growing the delicate flower is a challenging but rewarding one

Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Orchid hobbyist Peggy Tan is slightly disappointed that she cannot field an entry for the upcoming Orchid Competition at the National Parks Board's Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) that kicks off later this month.

At the competition, which is organised in partnership with The Orchid Society of South-east Asia (Ossea), the region's top growers will converge on the National Orchid Garden at the Botanic Gardens to show off their best blooms from next Saturday to Aug 9.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2022, with the headline Flower power. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top