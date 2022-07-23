Flower power

Orchid hobbyist Peggy Tan is slightly disappointed that she cannot field an entry for the upcoming Orchid Competition at the National Parks Board's Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) that kicks off later this month.

At the competition, which is organised in partnership with The Orchid Society of South-east Asia (Ossea), the region's top growers will converge on the National Orchid Garden at the Botanic Gardens to show off their best blooms from next Saturday to Aug 9.