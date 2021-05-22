Flower power

A model took time to smell the roses at a photo call for the Harrogate Spring Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England, earlier this week. The show, whose theme is Spring Essentials, kicked off on Thursday after it was postponed for a month from April.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Highlights at the outdoor event organised by the North of England Horticultural Society include floral displays (above), show gardens and plant nurseries. There is also a garden stage where plant experts helm live demonstrations. The show ends tomorrow.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
