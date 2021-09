There are two ways to start a collection of rare and exotic plants - high-end or down-to-earth. Ms Sharon Goh, owner of Candy Floriculture, says some plants in her Thomson Road nursery's rare and exotic section start from as little as $48. Here are five of the most popular plants that collectors are eager to acquire.

This endangered plant is part of the aroid family, which includes common houseplants such as monsteras, philodendrons and pothos (money plants).