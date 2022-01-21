Eye of the tiger: CNY accent pieces of every stripe

“Tora”, Japanese for “tiger’’, is the name of the third in a series of bronze cast sculptures by Japanese atelier Seiun Souemon Hara. PHOTO: SEIUN SOUEMON HARA
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

"Tora", which is Japanese for "tiger", is the third in a series of bronze cast sculptures by Japanese atelier Seiun Souemon Hara.

These limited-edition collectibles started in 2020 with rat and ox figurines for the respective Chinese zodiac years.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top