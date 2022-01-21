Eye of the tiger: CNY accent pieces of every stripe

"Tora", which is Japanese for "tiger", is the third in a series of bronze cast sculptures by Japanese atelier Seiun Souemon Hara.
These limited-edition collectibles started in 2020 with rat and ox figurines for the respective Chinese zodiac years.
"Tora", which is Japanese for "tiger", is the third in a series of bronze cast sculptures by Japanese atelier Seiun Souemon Hara.
These limited-edition collectibles started in 2020 with rat and ox figurines for the respective Chinese zodiac years.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.