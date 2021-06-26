For Subscribers
Empolder & empower
Singapore is building its first polder in Pulau Tekong, a project which may present a breakthrough in how it reclaims land in the future amid the challenges of rising sea levels
A warming planet, rising sea levels and extreme weather are existential threats causing islands to slowly but surely disappear into the sea.
For a tiny island such as Singapore, these threats have to be addressed in the here and now. How Singapore fends off the tides of climate change will also be closely watched by other coastal metropolises such as Bangkok, Mumbai and New York.
Topics: