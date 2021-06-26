Empolder & empower

Singapore is building its first polder in Pulau Tekong, a project which may present a breakthrough in how it reclaims land in the future amid the challenges of rising sea levels

(Above) Part of the newly created polder land on Pulau Tekong. (Left) The raised polder dike, which is about 7m above the polder land, conceals a network of drainage systems that keeps the inland area dry. (Left) When the polder on Pulau Tekong is co
When the polder on Pulau Tekong is completed next year, it will add an additional 810ha of new land to Singapore.PHOTO: HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT BOARD
Part of the newly created polder land on Pulau Tekong.PHOTO: HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The raised polder dike, which is about 7m above the polder land, conceals a network of drainage systems that keeps the inland area dry.PHOTO: HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT BOARD/YOUTUBE
A warming planet, rising sea levels and extreme weather are existential threats causing islands to slowly but surely disappear into the sea.

For a tiny island such as Singapore, these threats have to be addressed in the here and now. How Singapore fends off the tides of climate change will also be closely watched by other coastal metropolises such as Bangkok, Mumbai and New York.

Polder power

The Straits Times on June 26, 2021, with the headline 'Empolder & empower'.
