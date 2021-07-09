Drains, canals get water-tight redesigns

SINGAPORE - Singapore's national water agency PUB not only upgrades Singapore's extensive network of drains and canals to cope with heavier rainfall and offer better flood protection, but it also looks for ways to collaborate with other agencies to create multi-use public spaces along waterways that make the surroundings more liveable.

Each design is unique and dependent on topography and available space. Here are some of the completed projects in the Active, Beautiful and Clean (ABC) Waters initiative, which started in 2006.