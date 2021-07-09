Drains, canals get water-tight redesigns

Submitted by hermesauto on Jul 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Kallang River at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park was rejuvenated in 2012.
The Kallang River at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park was rejuvenated in 2012.
PHOTO: PUB
SINGAPORE - Singapore's national water agency PUB not only upgrades Singapore's extensive network of drains and canals to cope with heavier rainfall and offer better flood protection, but it also looks for ways to collaborate with other agencies to create multi-use public spaces along waterways that make the surroundings more liveable.

Each design is unique and dependent on topography and available space. Here are some of the completed projects in the Active, Beautiful and Clean (ABC) Waters initiative, which started in 2006.

PUB also looks for ways to collaborate with other agencies to create multi-use public spaces along waterways.
Chantal Sajan
