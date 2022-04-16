Design News

VIRTUAL TOUR OF NOTRE-DAME

Alliance Francaise de Singapour is presenting a comprehensive exhibition at its centre, detailing the meticulous reconstruction and successive restorations of one of France's most iconic landmarks, the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century and is considered a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, suffered a devastating fire on April 15, 2019, which destroyed its spire and partially ravaged its mediaeval roofing.

The showcase, titled (Re)Births, invites visitors to immerse themselves in the history of Notre-Dame through 3D models, virtual reality, videos, photos and computer-generated images.

It is designed to transport visitors to the heart of a bustling Paris at the end of the 18th century, to rediscover the cathedral from different points of view - including some spots which are inaccessible to the public, such as the roof or the flying buttresses.

The exhibition is part of the ongoing French Excellence programme, which features talks, film screenings and workshops about the legacy of the French monument.

Info: (Re)Births is on at La Galerie at Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road, till June 15. Admission is free. Go to alliancefrancaise.org.sg

ARCHITECT LE CORBUSIER'S WORKS ON SHOW

The National Design Centre is showcasing the works of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, also known as one of the pioneers of modern architecture. Titled Le Corbusier 101 (LC101), the exhibition presents 101 models of his works.

Among them are furniture and prints from the private collections of home-grown architectural practices RT+Q Architects and Peter Tay Studio, as well as those from Mr Manuel Der Hagopian, partner and co-founder of global architectural firm G8A.

Also at the show, which is organised chronologically, are 15 original works of art and selected furniture items that piece together a picture of Le Corbusier, who was born Charles-Edouard Jeanneret-Gris in Switzerland in 1887. He died in 1965.

The models on display are the work of RT+Q Architects' interns.

Mr Rene Tan, the firm's co-founder, says: "Through the years, it has been a tradition for interns to spend their first week building a model of a Le Corbusier work. The aim is to acquaint the young students with the design ideas of arguably the most versatile architect of the 20th century."

Info: Le Corbusier 101 is supported by Alliance Francaise de Singapour, Fondation Le Corbusier Paris and DesignSingapore Council. It is on at the National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road, till May 8. Admission is free.

GIFT MUM A LEGO BOUQUET FOR MOTHER'S DAY

Looking for a Mother's Day gift? Try building orchids and succulents with Lego's new Botanical Collection, which will be launched on May 1.

The Lego Orchid set features six fully bloomed flowers and two new blossoms, which can be customised to create a colourful arrangement for any space. A fluted vase and bark mix made of Lego elements complete the display.

The Lego Succulents set comes with nine succulents in their own containers, which can also be connected.

Info: The sets, priced at $79.90 each, will be available at Lego-certified stores, Lego's official Web store on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon as well as major retailers and department stores. Go to lego.com/en-sg or facebook.com/LEGOSingapore