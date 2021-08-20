Design News: Supermama goes to Milan Design Week, book on Pang Sua Woodland

Home-grown brand Supermama gets ready for Milan

Design and lifestyle goods store Supermama is poised for its inaugural participation in the prestigious Milan Design Week from Sept 4 to 10.

The home-grown brand, founded in 2010 by Mr Edwin Low, won the President's Design Award in 2013 when it launched its signature cobalt blue-and-white porcelain collection, titled Singapore Icons.

From August, Supermama, which has a flagship store in Beach Road, will also open outlets at the National Museum of Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum.

For the Milan show, it will feature five collections of works by Singapore designers titled Social Wares, which are driven by the need in a post-pandemic world to create incremental changes to design processes, material considerations and the right consumption attitudes.

A highlight of the collection is Studio Juju's Tingkat, a range of tableware inspired by the tin box used for transporting meals.

Another is Supermama's Italy-inspired range Milan Icons. For this, the store collaborated with Singaporean illustrator Nikkei and Japanese porcelain maker Kihara to create an array of blue-and-white porcelain wares which considers the "interconnectedness of our social world", says Mr Low.

"The field of design has evolved from one that is field-specific - such as fashion, graphics or products - to one where we are global citizens capable of igniting change that we want to see in our world through various media," he adds.

"Beyond this pandemic, what I hope to see is a more conscious consideration for our social world."

Info: E-mail Supermama here or go to their website

Green spins on urban design

Singapore's urban designers are going back to nature to create homes not only for people to live in, but also to preserve wildlife habitats.

For instance, the Urban Redevelopment Authority listened to feedback from non-governmental organisations such as the Nature Society Singapore (NSS) and Cicada Tree Eco-Place for its plans for the Rail Corridor's upcoming Bukit Timah Railway Station node.

Mood lighting is expected to be switched on between 7 and 10pm to spotlight the architecture of the station's heritage buildings. It will also be dimmed after 10pm so as not to disrupt the sleep cycles of the local wildlife.

To draw attention to these green spins on urban design, Ms Teresa Teo Guttensohn, one of the five co-founders of Cicada Tree Eco-Place, has released a book on the wonders of the Rail Corridor - particularly Pang Sua Woodland, a place the 58-year-old has fond memories of, dating back to the 1980s.

Pang Sua Woodland: Sanctuary Unveiled Along The Rail Corridor is co-edited with NSS conservation committee chairman Leong Kwok Peng.

Of all the photos and stories in the book, the most awe-inspiring may be a single shot of a Jacintha Eggfly, a dark-coloured butterfly with white markings on its wings, landing on the palm of a volunteer.

"Readers get to discover the charm of this secret sanctuary... and the wildlife in our very own backyard," says Ms Guttensohn, who hopes that the woodland can be preserved as a permanent park.

She adds that readers can also learn about landmarks such as "Chap Ko" (10th Mile) and the former Bukit Panjang Railway Station, built in 1903.

Info: Pang Sua Woodland: Sanctuary Unveiled Along The Rail Corridor ($32.10) is available at Books Kinokuniya, Grassroots Book Room (25 Bukit Pasoh Road), The Moon (37 Mosque Road) and Bollywood Veggies (100 Neo Tiew Road)

Laminates with a Savile Row edge

Get your interiors to look as sharp as a Savile Row suit with laminates from home-grown company TAK.

It launched the Lamitak Exclusive Collection in July, which features five types of laminates for surfaces in offices and homes, such as kitchen cabinetry, wardrobes and walls.



Savile is inspired by the custom tailoring of London's Savile Row. PHOTO: LAMITAK



The highlight is the Repeatable range's Savile, inspired by the custom tailoring of London's Savile Row. Available in six colours, it has a chevron pattern that is a modern spin on typical menswear fabric for immaculate suits.

The other ranges - Protak, Solid Core, Bookmatched and artak - also come in a spectrum of colours and designs.

The laminates are treated to be anti-bacterial and easy to maintain - simply wipe them down with a moist cloth. Prices start at $88 a sheet for Savile Row, and $168 for Protak laminates that are anti-fingerprint and anti-microbial.

Info: Go to Lamitak's website or call 6366-1212 to make an appointment to visit the Lamitak Studio at CT Hub 2, 114 Lavender Street