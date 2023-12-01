Design News: Sleigh away at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Ring in the Christmas cheer this December with festivities at Gardens by the Bay – starting with Christmas Wonderland, Singapore’s biggest Yuletide event.

The 10th edition, which is presented by online travel platform Trip.com at The Meadow and Supertree Grove, features a slew of Christmas activities and performances.

The supersized fairground is tricked out with an array of light displays, tropical “snow” and amusement rides for the whole family.

Another signature event is the Flower Dome’s Poinsettia Wishes – A Nordic Christmas Adventure, the much-loved year-end Yuletide floral display.

The 2023 edition promises to take visitors on a voyage to a Viking-inspired Christmas landscape.