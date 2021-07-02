Design News: Sidfest 2021, Make-A-Wish Singapore raises funds with masks

Immersive design installation at Sidfest 2021

The annual design festival by the Society of Interior Designers Singapore (Sids), Sidfest, is on at the National Design Centre until July 18.

The main highlight is Design By Numbers, featuring a masterplan of installations co-built by designers and industry partners.

The centre's atrium has been divided into numbered square spaces, where large-scale inhabitable structures of different sizes are displayed.

The numbers represent the different segments of the design industry and the installation pays homage to painting by numbers.

Sidfest, which kicked off on June 18, is supported by the DesignSingapore Council.

Info: Sidfest's website

Make-A-Wish Singapore raises funds with masks



Amelia's design is inspired by Mount Fuji, as she hopes she can travel to Japan soon in the post-pandemic future. PHOTO: MAKE-A-WISH SINGAPORE



The non-profit organisation, which fulfils life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, is selling its limited-edition face masks, previously available only through pre-order.

The three custom-designed masks ($18 each), launched on World Wish Day on April 29, feature artwork by Make-A-Wish Singapore's beneficiaries - Joanna, 16, Yasmin, six, and Amelia, 19.



Yasmin drew candies and desserts as she enjoys sweet stuff and wishes that her non-communicative brother could enjoy them with her as well. PHOTO: MAKE-A-WISH SINGAPORE



For instance, Joanna's design is inspired by her wish to live a meaningful and positive life. She used dandelions to represent hope.

Sales proceeds go towards Make-A-Wish Singapore's wish-granting efforts.



Joanna's design is inspired by a Native American legend which states that the dream catcher's web will filter off all bad dreams. PHOTO: MAKE-A-WISH SINGAPORE



Make-A-Wish Singapore has granted more than 1,630 wishes. Its initiative, The Wish Effect, allows the public to make referrals for eligible children to have their wishes fulfilled.

Info: To buy the masks or make a referral, go to Make-A-Wish's website

Customise images with Adobe's next-gen 3D toolkit





Adobe says designing in 3D not only allows creative freedom, but it is also faster, cheaper and more scalable. PHOTO: ADOBE



Creating visuals in 3D can be seen as technically demanding and expensive.

But during the pandemic, many companies turned to 3D to work around the restrictions on physical meetings and product shoots.

American software company Adobe says designing in 3D not only allows creative freedom, but it is also faster, cheaper and more scalable.

Now, both beginners and experts can learn to design in 3D with the Adobe Substance 3D Collection, a suite of tools and services launched last month.



Adobe Substance 3D Collection is a suite of tools and services that support 3D creativity from the beginning to the end. PHOTO: ADOBE



For individual subscription, prices are $26.30 a month (inclusive of GST) for Adobe Substance 3D Texturing, which allows users to create, capture and paint in 3D; and $52.62 a month for Adobe Substance 3D Collection, where users can create, capture and paint in 3D as well as render scenes in 3D.

The latter is also available at $118.77 a month for a team subscription and comes with the full suite of features.

Users can also download any one of the Adobe Substance 3D apps for a free 30-day trial. There is also a YouTube channel with frequent updates.

Info: Call 1800-723-1389 to buy the complete Adobe Substance 3D Collection plan online or go to Adobe's website