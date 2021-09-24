Design News: Scene Shang to open biggest showroom, Metro's new line of bedding

Scene Shang to open biggest showroom before Christmas

Contemporary furniture, homeware and lifestyle store Scene Shang is setting its sights on long-haul growth with the launch of its new store before Christmas.

The home-grown retailer announced on Tuesday (Sept 21) that it would be shuttering its Beach Road flagship shophouse store on Monday (Sept 27), which opened in 2016. In June, the brand also closed its two-year-old boutique at Raffles Hotel.

Founders Jessica Wong and Pamela Ting say the pandemic has taken a toll on sales. High rentals and a drastic drop in the number of shoppers were also contributing factors. But things are looking up.

Talks are under way for the brand to take up an entire floor - 6,000 sq ft - of a building in the Tai Seng industrial area. Half of the space will be designed as a showroom, with the other half housing the office and warehouse.

"This is the biggest single space Scene Shang has ever occupied," says Ms Wong. "It will allow us to showcase more of our furniture such as sofas and dining tables. Our current space in Beach Road allows for only one or two pieces to be on display."

She adds that the brand will also be showcasing existing and new collaborations with local designers and makers.

"We'll be introducing quite a lot of new products that we've developed with new makers and brands in the new space to make it a complete lifestyle showroom."

Scene Shang is expected to launch its new products in late October, with some suitable for festive gifting.

Info: Scene Shang website

Warm up to Metro's new M.Maison hotel bedding range



PHOTO: METRO



The home-grown department store has just launched the M.Maison Hotel Collection, featuring a full range of bedding products from quilt covers to pillows that take inspiration from the luxurious beds of the world's top hotels.

The collection starts with a range of plush and luxurious mattresses - the foundation of a good night's sleep. The Signature Suite features eco-friendly materials such as bamboo fabric, while the Prestige Suite has a "spring on spring" system for optimum spine support.

Then slip beneath the silky, 1,000-thread-count sheets in the Cotton Sateen Orville and Wilbur series. You can also choose from a variety of colour-blocking designs, a signature style in bedrooms of prestigious hotels.

Info: The M.Maison Hotel Collection Bed Set is launching at 40 per cent off. Go to the Metro website.

Online platform ezbuy launches ezHome for house-proud home owners



PHOTO: EZHOME



Home-grown online retailer platform ezbuy has launched ezHome, a one-stop portal selling a wide range of affordable home and living products.

It caters to ezbuy consumers who prefer shopping from home after prolonged periods of travel restrictions and work-from-home arrangements due to Covid-19.

There are two main categories - Home Furniture, and Home and Garden - offering more than 1,500 home and lifestyle products from local merchants.

Those who have limited space at home or are working from home may be keen on dual-function furniture, which helps increase the flexibility of designing home layouts while reducing clutter. For instance, there is the Foldable Fabric Sofa Bed ($67.63 to $93.55) and the Multi-Functional Foldable Dining Table Set that comes with four foldable chairs ($84.52 to $553.87).

Most of ezbuy's home and garden products are sourced directly from manufacturers, allowing it to keep prices low and pass savings on to customers.

Info: Go to ezbuy.sg or download the ezbuy app