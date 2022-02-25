Design News: Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitor, Winnie the Pooh appliances

(Clockwise from left) Samsung's new Odyssey G70A gaming monitor, waffle maker from the Disney x Mayer Everyday with Pooh Collection and Frette's new bedding range. PHOTOS: SAMSUNG, MAYER MARKETING, FRETTE
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

These days, video game titles pack in a wealth of high-resolution, hyper-realistic graphics and audio.

Common complaints among gamers are the lag time in interaction and lack of detail due to limitations in display clarity from outdated hardware.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top