Design News: Sakura at Gardens by the Bay, Rimowa-Gewa collab and V-Zug’s one-stop experience centre

Sakura in full bloom at the Gardens

Gardens by the Bay’s sakura floral display at the Flower Dome is inspired by the idea of travel in Japan.

The eighth edition of the annual festival imagines a scenic train journey across a Japanese landscape with cherry blossoms, torii gates and landmarks such as Mount Fuji. Also featured are scenes such as a lake where deer and cranes gather.

Along the route, visitors will see four ikebana pieces – with cherry blossoms as the main theme – specially created for the display by Ikebana International Singapore (Chapter 135).

There will also be creatures from the Pokemon series interspersed throughout the floral display, a special draw for both children and adults.

Other highlights include a traditional tea ceremony, mochi pounding, and folk dance and musical performances organised in partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Singapore’s Japan Creative Centre.

Info: Go to gardensbythebay.com.sg/sakura

German design powerhouses Rimowa and Gewa team up on new Violin Case

