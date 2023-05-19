Design News: S’pore Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale, Baccarat opens in MBS

Singapore Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

The Singapore Pavilion at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale features the installation When Is Enough, Enough? The Performance Of Measurement, which explores the measure of a city beyond what can be quantified.

The 2023 Biennale, which runs from Saturday to Nov 26, is curated by Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic and novelist Lesley Lokko. The theme is The Laboratory Of The Future.

Singapore’s entry looks at how the urban environment – which is designed and built according to measurable and quantifiable standards – is in stark contrast to the community’s interaction with intangible parts of the built environment.

Taking reference from the Loveable Singapore project led by DesignSingapore Council in 2021, the pavilion seeks to encourage dialogue about new ways of measuring and evaluating the intangible qualities of architecture, and asks: How much is enough?

The opening of the pavilion in Venice on Friday was attended by guest of honour Rosa Daniel, Singapore’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

It is co-commissioned by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the DesignSingapore Council, and organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects.

Info: Go to singaporepavilion.sg, facebook.com/singaporepavilionvenice, and instagram.com/singapore.pavilion

