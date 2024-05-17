Design News: Photo Phactory x The Intan collaboration, Lasalle student show, Pianoland at Westgate

Design studio Photo Phactory launches line of Peranakan collectibles

Local design studio Photo Phactory has collaborated with The Intan Peranakan House Museum in Singapore on a collection of Peranakan-inspired range of tableware and home decor items.

Photographer and artist Valley Arora, who founded Photo Phactory in 2016 with the aim of preserving Singapore’s heritage and history, has teamed up with Mr Alvin Yapp, founder of the award-winning museum, to highlight the material culture of the Peranakans.

The Malay term Peranakan refers to someone with a hybrid culture who is locally born but has heritage from elsewhere, such as the Chinese Peranakans whose male ancestors came from China and married local women.

Mr Yapp says: “Peranakan-inspired lifestyle merchandise will certainly promote Peranakan culture to both Singaporeans as well as visitors to Singapore.”

The new line showcases The Intan’s artefacts such as kebaya blouses, tableware and kasut manek (beaded slippers) through digital drawings in vibrant colours that capture the Peranakan palette.

Prices range from $32 for a cushion cover to $135 for a serving tray.

Ms Arora says the partnership with The Intan is deeply meaningful as it embodies the shared dedication of preserving and celebrating local heritage.

“Our creations aim to celebrate and honour the beauty of Peranakan culture,” she says.

“It reflects the meticulous efforts of collectors like Mr Yapp who work tirelessly to preserve and showcase Singapore’s unique cultural heritage.”

Info: Photo Phactory’s merchandise is available at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road; National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road; Raffles Boutique at Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Gift by Changi, 04-233, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; KrisShop’s online store at krisshop.com; and photophactorysg.com

