Design News: Photo Phactory x The Intan collaboration, Lasalle student show, Pianoland at Westgate

Design studio Photo Phactory launches line of Peranakan collectibles
Local design studio Photo Phactory has collaborated with The Intan Peranakan House Museum in Singapore on a collection of Peranakan-inspired range of tableware and home decor items.
Photographer and artist Valley Arora, who founded Photo Phactory in 2016 with the aim of preserving Singapore’s heritage and history, has teamed up with Mr Alvin Yapp, founder of the award-winning museum, to highlight the material culture of the Peranakans.
The Malay term Peranakan refers to someone with a hybrid culture who is locally born but has heritage from elsewhere, such as the Chinese Peranakans whose male ancestors came from China and married local women.
Mr Yapp says: “Peranakan-inspired lifestyle merchandise will certainly promote Peranakan culture to both Singaporeans as well as visitors to Singapore.”
The new line showcases The Intan’s artefacts such as kebaya blouses, tableware and kasut manek (beaded slippers) through digital drawings in vibrant colours that capture the Peranakan palette.
Prices range from $32 for a cushion cover to $135 for a serving tray.
Ms Arora says the partnership with The Intan is deeply meaningful as it embodies the shared dedication of preserving and celebrating local heritage.
“Our creations aim to celebrate and honour the beauty of Peranakan culture,” she says.
“It reflects the meticulous efforts of collectors like Mr Yapp who work tirelessly to preserve and showcase Singapore’s unique cultural heritage.”
Info: Photo Phactory’s merchandise is available at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road; National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road; Raffles Boutique at Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; Gift by Changi, 04-233, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; KrisShop’s online store at krisshop.com; and photophactorysg.com
Lasalle final-year students showcase more than 600 projects
Lasalle College of the Arts is presenting more than 600 works by final-year students in the Lasalle Show Exhibition 2024. Running from May 16 to 24 at the school’s McNally Street campus, the exhibition showcases works in design, film, animation, the performing arts and creative writing.
A digital version of the showcase is available online on tls.lasalle.edu.sg.
Professor Steve Dixon, president of Lasalle, says the show is a “grand finale” and attests to the imagination, creativity and tenacious spirit that defines the school’s education. “Our graduands have created works that are original and inspiring, and that speak to the issues of our time – cultural and personal identity, society and community, emerging technologies, climate change and much more,” he adds.
Lasalle is a founding member of the University of the Arts Singapore, alongside the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. The arts university is set to receive its inaugural intake of students in August.
Some of the highlights include final-year fine arts student Bong Man Won’s interactive art installation, Say Hello to Your Stranger, which centres on a gachapon machine that encourages connections among strangers.
Student designer Ponni Ashok’s Odyssey is a collection of textiles made from discarded saris that provides a satirical commentary on over-consumption.
Another design student, Soong Li-Shya, looks at how food can serve as a bridge between Singaporeans and the Bangladeshi migrant community in Singapore in her design showcase, Food And The Migrant Diaspora.
Info: Go to lasalle.edu.sg
Pianoland opens second store at Westgate mall with local music stars
Music store Pianoland is set to open its second outlet at Westgate mall in Jurong on May 24. The guest of honour at the grand opening is Mr Patrick Tay, MP for Pioneer, who will be accompanied by representatives from local music schools.
The store is holding a week-long celebration of piano music from May 20 to May 26, featuring a line-up of local talent. Performances will range from lunchtime jazz jams to Mandopop sessions, and will also showcase students from local institutions such as the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music.
Catch a classical music and Mandopop collaboration between Cathay busker and social media sensation Jeff Ng and Young Steinway Artist Jessie M. There is also a blend of electronic dance music and erhu by composer Likie Low accompanied by 12-year-old pianist Newman Tong.
Pianoland, which opened its first store at Millenia Walk in 2022, will also be hosting workshops such as A Musical Playdate and The Everything Guide To Starting Piano Lessons, aimed at children interested in cultivating their piano talents.
Ms Celine Goh, general manager of Pianoland, says the company’s move into Singapore’s heartland is to help foster a vibrant musical ecosystem.
“We will continue to work closely with the partners and stakeholders from institutions to local talents to offer an exciting up-close and personal experience with music and the arts,” she adds.
Info: Go to pianoland.sg