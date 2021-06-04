Design News: Nifty work desk, colouring contest for a good cause, Zoom on the go

Nifty work desk for the home

The creators of the ErgoTune ergonomic chairs, which were a hit last year when the pandemic first struck, have come up with a new home office desk.

The EverDesk+ is height-adjustable and comes in two designs. The Max is for heavier loads and has two motors, and the Lite is powered by a single motor.

Both models have built-in anti-collision systems to prevent accidents during height adjustment.

Mr Damon Lye, co-founder of Marvable, which produces EverDesk+ and ErgoTune, says the company did extensive research last year on what people wanted for their work spaces at home and narrowed it down to three core needs: a healthier relationship with their desks, less clutter and more space.



The Everdesk+ packs in a host of features designed to let you have a better releationship with your work-from-home desk. PHOTO: EVERDESK+



The EverDesk+ is tricked out with nifty features. Its Health Coach desk height controller sends out gentle vibrations to remind users to stretch their legs. Then there is UniGroove, which organises unsightly desktop cables and props up digital devices.

Info: The desks go on sale from June 7. Prices are $599 for the EverDesk+ Lite and $749 for the EverDesk+ Max. Buy at EverDesk+'s website or the EverDesk+ showroom at 01-03 Prosper House, 101 Lorong 23 Geylang.

Colour for a cause

Home-grown Confetti Fine Foods recently launched #ColorFor Hunger, a colouring contest to raise awareness of hunger and malnutrition in the poorest regions of the world. The company - which makes vegetable snacks - already donates a portion of its sales proceeds to global humanitarian missions.

#ColorForHunger encourages adults and children to explore their creativity, and for families to use plant-based colouring tools in their entries. Six designs are available.



For every artwork submitted, Confetti will donate 10 cents to the United Nations World Food Programme. PHOTO: CONFETTI FINE FOODS



For every artwork submitted, Confetti will donate 10 cents to the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme, which provides nutritious meals for communities facing extreme poverty and hunger.

Also, for every snack bundle sold on its website in June, $1 goes towards the UN's hunger relief efforts.



Confetti makes delicious upcycled snacks from ugly veggies to reduce food waste. PHOTO: CONFETTI FINE FOODS



The snacks are upcycled from imperfect vegetables or crop surpluses. They were named Best Gourmet Snack of 2021 at Apac Insiders' Fifth Annual Singapore Business Awards.

Info: #ColorForHunger runs till July 31. Go to Confetti Fine Food's website.

For Zoomers on the go

iPad Pro owners who use Zoom, take note. A collaboration between the video-conferencing platform and technology giant Apple means you no longer have to worry about falling out of the frame during a Zoom meeting when you move around.

Zoom introduced two features last week: its expanded Gallery View and support for Apple's new video-calling feature, Center Stage.

Center Stage uses an ultra-wide camera to ensure Zoom participants are always in the frame. It also automatically identifies new entrants and keeps them in focus.

Zoom has also increased the number of participants who can be seen in Gallery View across the latest iPad Pro models.

The larger 12.9-inch device now features 48 video tiles, while the smaller devices will be upgraded from the current 25-tile limit, depending on the screen size.

The expanded Gallery View and support for Center Stage are free for Zoom users.

Mr Abe Smith, head of the international division at Zoom, tells The Straits Times in an e-mail it is also working with tech company Logitech to allow Scribe, an artificial intelligence-powered camera designed to show users' whiteboard content during video calls, to be used in Zoom.

Scribe is not yet available for sale in Singapore.

Info: Center Stage is available with Zoom version 5.6.6 or later and on third-generation 11-inch and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices (prices start from $1,649 for 128GB).

The expanded Gallery View is available on iPad models based on the display size. The 48-tile Gallery View is currently available only on the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro (from $1,649).