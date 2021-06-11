Design News: New shopping app, LG shopping fair, floral arrangements videos

Bag offline deals with new app

You can score deals for retail, food and beverage and leisure activities on new shopping app KaiKai.

It is owned by Cosmose AI, a global technology company that focuses on striking offline deals with physical stores.

Users secure the deals through the app but do not have to pay upfront. They have up to 48 hours to go to the store, pay and pick up the product.

KaiKai is offering 100,000 pre-registrations before it is made available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play on Sunday (June 13).

Each user who pre-registers will earn $100 credit that can be used on Sunday when the first deals are offered at noon.

But fastest fingers first. All pre-registered users will have just 100 seconds to use up their cashback. With each passing second, you will lose $1 in credit.

The app will feature more than 1,000 deals offering a minimum of 50 per cent discount.

Items offered at half their recommended retail prices include the 128GB iPhone 12 ($680, usual price is $1,369), Nike Air Force 1 white sneakers ($49, usual price is $219) and Converse Chuck 70 Hi Patchwork high-top sneakers ($69.95 usual price is $139.90).

Info: Register at KaiKai's website

Turn twigs and long beans into floral arrangements

Tired of using the usual cut flowers for your floral arrangements?

Look around your home or in the public spaces instead for materials such as houseplant cuttings, fallen branches and market fruit and flowers.



Use long beans, twigs and branches and organic material with your blooms to create eclectic floral arrangements. PHOTOS: THE HUMID HOUSE



DesignSingapore Council and award-winning botanical studio This Humid House have teamed up to present a series of videos on creating decorative arrangements using organic items such as long beans and baby mangoes.

Senior designers will also demonstrate techniques that enable viewers to use any receptacle that holds water -including bowls and cups - as vessels for the arrangements.

The project is supported by Gardens by the Bay and the National Design Centre.

Info: Learn more at DesignSingapore's website

Deals at LG Red Fair



Shoppers can get deals and discounts on home entertainment devices, IT gadgets and home appliances at LG's bi-annual shopping event. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE



At the South Korean electronics brand's bi-annual shopping event, which runs from June 17 to Aug 18, shoppers can get deals and discounts on home entertainment devices, IT gadgets , home appliances and clean air products.

For instance, purchase of the 55- or 65-inch OLED Evo G1 "Gallery" television set, priced from $4,599, is bundled with perks such as free wall mount installation and e-vouchers worth $200.

The G1 series features the latest OLED technology, which delivers better brightness and clarity.

There are also discounts for PuriCare 360 single air purifiers ($799, usual price is $1,099, plus grocery vouchers worth $50), LG Styler steam closets ($2,399, comes with Takashimaya vouchers worth $100) and LG Gram 16-inch laptops (from $2,099, free J5 triple display dock worth $169).

Info: Find out more at LG's website