Design news: Mariah Carey’s Chopard collab, Peroni’s Aston Martin F1 replica car

Mariah Carey teams up with Chopard for new high jewellery collection
American singer Mariah Carey has had no shortage of hits in her long career, but her 1997 album Butterfly was arguably one of her most seminal works, marking her trajectory as an acclaimed diva in the R&B genre.
Luxury jewellery brand Chopard is now celebrating the butterfly motif and its connections to the music superstar with a new haute joaillerie (high jewellery) set.
Known for her love of glamour and luxury, Carey worked with Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele to design the three-piece Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection, which coincidentally landed on the 25th anniversary of the Butterfly album.
The stunning set includes a pair of earrings – made of 18-karat white gold and set with diamonds – in the form of asymmetrical butterfly wings. There is also a ring, but the most striking piece is arguably the necklace with its butterfly pendant and diamond-studded collar.
For now, the set is available only in New York. In the meantime, fans can satiate their thirst for beautiful jewellery with the other recently launched collection that arose from Carey’s collaboration with Chopard: the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection, which comprises bangles, earrings and other jewellery pieces in ethical white and rose gold.
Info: The Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection starts at $17,600. For more details, go to str.sg/wrwc
Ogle Peroni’s Aston Martin Formula One Team Replica Car
Being a partner of the Aston Martin Formula One racing team, Italian beer brand Peroni is celebrating the return of the Singapore Grand Prix with a bang.
The beer-maker’s alcohol-free variant, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, has unveiled its Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team replica car – costing a reported $1 million – for fans to feast their eyes on at Clarke Quay.
Visitors will be able to enter into prize draws to win Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Aston Martin Formula One Team merchandise. There will also be race simulators on site, though one has to purchase a Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% at the event to get access to this activity.
Info: Back With Passion at Clarke Quay Fountain Square. Runs daily from 6 to 11.50pm until Oct 2. Go to https://str.sg/wrSh for details.
Experience industrial-zen design at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort’s new spa lagoon villas
With international travel mostly back in full swing, quick weekend trips around the region are once again within reach for the weary Singaporean in need of a getaway.
For a fully immersive escape, The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, located in the scenic Son Tra Peninsula in central Vietnam, is a tempting prospect. The five-star resort has just unveiled two new one-bedroom lagoon spa villas, boasting an industrial-zen ambience.
The villas were designed by Mr Bill Bensley, an American architect and designer renowned for creating eclectic luxury hotels around the world. He brings his boundary-pushing design to bear here, with the villas featuring cocoon-shaped baths and bedrooms set within overwater pavilions.
The interiors are dark and moody, taking some inspiration from airplane hangars with their vaulted ceilings, while using calming and cooling colours and textures to evoke a meditative ambience.
Info: Each villa is available to book from US$922 (S$1,310) a night. E-mail reservations.icdanang@ihg.com or go to str.sg/wrwG for details.