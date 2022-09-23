Design news: Mariah Carey’s Chopard collab, Peroni’s Aston Martin F1 replica car

Mariah Carey teams up with Chopard for new high jewellery collection



American singer Mariah Carey has had no shortage of hits in her long career, but her 1997 album Butterfly was arguably one of her most seminal works, marking her trajectory as an acclaimed diva in the R&B genre.

Luxury jewellery brand Chopard is now celebrating the butterfly motif and its connections to the music superstar with a new haute joaillerie (high jewellery) set.

Known for her love of glamour and luxury, Carey worked with Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele to design the three-piece Chopard X Mariah Carey Collection, which coincidentally landed on the 25th anniversary of the Butterfly album.

The stunning set includes a pair of earrings – made of 18-karat white gold and set with diamonds – in the form of asymmetrical butterfly wings. There is also a ring, but the most striking piece is arguably the necklace with its butterfly pendant and diamond-studded collar.

For now, the set is available only in New York. In the meantime, fans can satiate their thirst for beautiful jewellery with the other recently launched collection that arose from Carey’s collaboration with Chopard: the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection, which comprises bangles, earrings and other jewellery pieces in ethical white and rose gold.

Info: The Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection starts at $17,600. For more details, go to str.sg/wrwc

