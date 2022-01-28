Design News: LG's new swivel TV on wheels; safe ceramic ware; Huawei's flagship phones hit stores

LG unveils new swivel TV on wheels

LG Electronics' new television model on wheels may be perfect for binge-watchers glued to their screens.

The intuitive LG StanbyME features a 27-inch (69cm) display on an adjustable stand with concealed wheels, so youcan easily move it from the living room to the kitchen or anywhere else in the home.

Theheight-adjustable screen can be swivelled up to 130 degrees and tilted forward up to 50 degrees. It can also be used inportrait or landscape mode.

It comes with a rear cover clad in a beige textured fabric that complements a variety of interiors.

When not in use, the LG StanbyME can be used to display artwork or function as a calendar and clock.

It also has HDR10 Pro and AI Sound for crisp visuals and good audio quality. The wireless screen comes with a built-in battery that lasts for up to three hours on a single charge - perfect for home workouts or Zoom meetings.

Info: Priced at $1,799, the LG StanbyME is available at major retailers and online shopping platforms. Visit the LG website here.

