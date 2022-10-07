Design News: Iron Man collection, The One water purifier, Namiki fountain pen

SINGAPORE – This column features a round-up of the latest news in design and architecture.

Make a Stark contrast at home with Mayer’s Iron Man collection

Home and kitchen-appliance maker Mayer has released a line of home essentials inspired by Marvel comics superhero Iron Man, who bid audiences a tearful farewell in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

The product range imagines a world with appliances designed by Iron Man alter ego, Tony Stark of Stark Industries.

Mayer’s managing director B.K. Tan says the tie-up with American entertainment company Marvel Studios allows consumers to indulge in Stark-inspired comfort living in Singapore. “With the Marvel x Mayer collection, get ready to extend your favourite stories beyond the screen or page,” he says.

Mayer has collaborated with other entertainment giants before, such as Disney.

In February 2022, the company – which started in Singapore in 1987 and produces Mayer and Mistral products – released a Winnie the Pooh collection of kitchen appliances that included air fryers and kettles.

The Iron Man collection comprises electric kettles, personal power blenders, tabletop dehumidifiers and fans ranging from $79 for an electric kettle to $299 for a standing fan.

Info: The appliances are sold at Mayer showrooms and webstores, as well as authorised resellers Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Tangs. Go to https://str.sg/wHAx

Award-winning The One water purifier now comes in pastel hues