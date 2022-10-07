Design News: Iron Man collection, The One water purifier, Namiki fountain pen

SINGAPORE – This column features a round-up of the latest news in design and architecture.
Make a Stark contrast at home with Mayer’s Iron Man collection
Home and kitchen-appliance maker Mayer has released a line of home essentials inspired by Marvel comics superhero Iron Man, who bid audiences a tearful farewell in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.
The product range imagines a world with appliances designed by Iron Man alter ego, Tony Stark of Stark Industries.
Mayer’s managing director B.K. Tan says the tie-up with American entertainment company Marvel Studios allows consumers to indulge in Stark-inspired comfort living in Singapore. “With the Marvel x Mayer collection, get ready to extend your favourite stories beyond the screen or page,” he says.
Mayer has collaborated with other entertainment giants before, such as Disney.
In February 2022, the company – which started in Singapore in 1987 and produces Mayer and Mistral products – released a Winnie the Pooh collection of kitchen appliances that included air fryers and kettles.
The Iron Man collection comprises electric kettles, personal power blenders, tabletop dehumidifiers and fans ranging from $79 for an electric kettle to $299 for a standing fan.
Info: The appliances are sold at Mayer showrooms and webstores, as well as authorised resellers Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Tangs. Go to https://str.sg/wHAx
Award-winning The One water purifier now comes in pastel hues
Billed as the world’s slimmest water dispenser, The One water purifier, by South Korean home and lifestyle electrical appliances brand Wells, has added shades of pink, mint and matt black to its current palette of dark brown, red and white.
Its pleasing pastel hues will blend in well with a subtle kitchen colour scheme yet can also stand out against darker backdrops.
The sleek design, which measures 8.8cm in diameter, also features a 4cm-wide full-colour display. The display has been updated with a multi-language feature that includes Chinese, Malay and Thai, plus a filter change indicator.
The One has garnered major design accolades, including the Red Dot Design Award and the International Design Excellence Award for its thoughtful features, such as automatic sterilisation that cleans every water pipe once in three days, and a filter that removes seven types of heavy metals and 35 types of harmful micro-organisms, including the colon bacillus and staphylococcus aureus.
Info: Go to the Wells Singapore showroom at Paya Lebar, Takashimaya or Tangs, or go to https://str.sg/wHAf
Limited-edition elephant fountain pens by Namiki
Japanese brand Namiki, which is owned by Pilot and specialises in luxury writing instruments, has launched a limited-edition Elephant Fountain Pen.
It was designed by Mamoru Wakabayashi, an artisan of maki-e, a Japanese lacquer art technique. Only 99 individually handcrafted pieces are available worldwide.
The African elephant on the pen barrel was created with lacquer and charcoal powder, which creates a textural effect that allows the user to “feel” the elephant’s skin.
A limited quantity of the pens, each packaged in a wooden gift box, will be available in Singapore at select dealers, with the price available upon request.
Info: Available from Oct 15 at Aesthetic Bay (https://str.sg/wHAY), Elephant & Coral (https://str.sg/wHAg) and Fook Hing Trading Co (https://str.sg/wHAM).