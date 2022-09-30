Design News: Ikea’s Deepavali range, Samsung’s Galaxy Studio

Ikea celebrates Deepavali colours and textures in new range



Aromatisk, the new Deepavali collection of home decor accessories from Swedish furniture giant Ikea, aims to capture the festival’s colours and textures that can easily be weaved into modern interiors.

It showcases a variety of details and embellishments that can be found in the streets of India, says Ikea designer Luna Gil. “As a textile designer, it felt natural to include India’s deep-rooted traditional crafts such as edge embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing when I created the patterns for the Aromatisk collection.”

Some festive staples include red lotus-shaped tealight holders, gold pomegranate-styled containers for sweet treats and decorative bowls. Prices start at $3.90 for a bag of potpourri to $39.90 for a set of curtains.

Ikea is also dishing out a Special Wednesday Dinner Menu from Oct 5 to 26, which includes chicken briyani, masala lamb shank with mashed potato and plant-based lamb rendang briyani.

Info: https://str.sg/wrDD

