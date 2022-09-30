Design News: Ikea’s Deepavali range, Samsung’s Galaxy Studio

Ikea celebrates Deepavali colours and textures in new range
Aromatisk, the new Deepavali collection of home decor accessories from Swedish furniture giant Ikea, aims to capture the festival’s colours and textures that can easily be weaved into modern interiors.
It showcases a variety of details and embellishments that can be found in the streets of India, says Ikea designer Luna Gil. “As a textile designer, it felt natural to include India’s deep-rooted traditional crafts such as edge embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing when I created the patterns for the Aromatisk collection.”
Some festive staples include red lotus-shaped tealight holders, gold pomegranate-styled containers for sweet treats and decorative bowls. Prices start at $3.90 for a bag of potpourri to $39.90 for a set of curtains.
Ikea is also dishing out a Special Wednesday Dinner Menu from Oct 5 to 26, which includes chicken briyani, masala lamb shank with mashed potato and plant-based lamb rendang briyani.
Info: https://str.sg/wrDD
Check out Samsung devices at its Galaxy Studio
If you are on the prowl for a new phone or smart device, check out the Samsung Galaxy Studio outside Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road.
The pop-up houses a FlexCam Studio, inviting visitors to take mini-photo shoots with the new Galaxy Z Flip4 5G. This model has a Flex Mode that allows for hands-free selfies from multiple angles. You can take home a printout of your selfies.
At the Bespoke monument, essentially a giant robot, you can try your hand at customising the colourway of the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition from 75 combinations.
There are exclusive offers as well. For instance, enjoy $450 off the Purple Horizon Bundle comprising the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (256GB), Galaxy Watch5 (40mm BT) and Galaxy Buds2 Pro in Bora Purple (a pastel purple hue).
Info: Samsung Galaxy Studio @ Orchard is located outside Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, and runs till Nov 2, 11am to 9pm daily
Singapore Comic Con returns
Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) will return on Dec 10 and 11 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic and downsized to a mini virtual event in 2021.
Tickets for this year’s edition are now available for purchase and visitors can expect a packed programme including a Transformers-themed cosplay competition.
There is a prelude event at City Square Mall on Oct 8 and 9, featuring activities like Dungeons & Dragons tutorials; a product showcase of brands such as video game publisher Bandai and massage chair retailer Osim; and a miniature Artist Alley where artists ply their handmade items.
The first 100 SGCC tickets (from $28+ for a one-day pass) purchased each day at the prelude event will come with an additional $10 voucher that can be used at participating outlets in CDL malls.
Toy collectible-maker Mighty Jaxx is also offering a phygital ticket bundle called the SGCC x MightyVerse XPass (US$69 or S$99.60). Available on the Mighty Jaxx app, the one-day ticket is a digital collectible that comes in yellow, green, and blue and gives holders early VIP access to SGCC and a choice collectible, along with other perks.
Info: Buy SGCC tickets at str.sg/wra7