Design News: high-tech air purifiers, flexible office furniture and calming crafts

Pathogen-free air purifiers

SINGAPORE - Home-grown company Bentz Jaz, which started in 1997, has had more than two decades' experience in boosting the "immunity" of buildings through elimination of contaminants such as harmful pollutants.

Its Biodefense Synexis is a safe, state-of-the-art technology that uses dry hydrogen peroxide (DHP) that is said to work around the clock to control air-borne and surface pathogens without the need for any chemicals. At one go, the "clean zone" not only purifies the air, but also protects surfaces such as desks and communal contact points such as door handles.

According to Dr How Yee Fatt, technical research and development manager at Bentz Jaz Singapore in Toh Guan Road, the purifiers work through a photo- catalytic reaction.

A chemical reaction involving the absorption of light, it generates DHP to break down the cell membranes and protein structure of airborne microbes and bacteria which kills these pathogens.

"Manual cleaning often misses microbes in the air and the surfaces are only as clean as the last scrub," says Dr How. "Methods such as ultraviolet light and ozone cleaning may address these issues but are toxic when people are directly exposed to them."

Info: Prices start at about 20 cents a square foot a month for rentals while equipment purchases start at $3,200 for a portable DHP unit. Contact a sales representative for more details at this website.

Flexible office furniture



PHOTO: STEELCASE



The largest office furniture manufacturer in the world, Steelcase has structured its office furniture to help companies be more resilient in the face of prolonged business uncertainty as a result of Covid-19.

The American office furniture company, which was founded in 1912 in Michigan, the United States, and has facilities around the world, has designed a range of products that seamlessly blend digital and physical office work.

For instance, its new Flex Collection features office furniture with built-in castors and is for businesses that need greater flexibility and quick responses to disruptions. The collection comprises mobile workstations, mobile markerboards, screens and storage, enabling organisations and their teams to quickly reconfigure office spaces.

Large-scale digital tools such as the Steelcase Roam also enable teams to collaborate seamlessly from remote locations.

Info: Height-adjustable tables start at $1,495. The Steelcase WorkLife Centre showroom is accessible only via prior appointment (e-mail shopsg@steelcase.com or call 6738-5225). Go to this website.

Ikea's fetes indigenous crafts



PHOTO: IKEA



Ikea's new Lokalt limited-edition line trains the spotlight on indigenous traditions and cultures with four young contemporary international designers.

Produced by social businesses, each piece is handmade by artisans and provides livelihood opportunities in regions where they are most needed. The range includes lampshades, cushions and crockery.

Lokalt, which means "locally" in Swedish, features designers Tania Haddad, a fashion designer from Amman in Jordan, Ikea in-house designer Akanksha Deo based in Delhi, India, and design duo Ploypan Theerachai and Decha Archjananun from Bangkok, Thailand.

Each product tells a story about the places where the products are made: Amman's cityscape; India's kantha embroidery; and Thailand's culture of sharing meals.

Info: Prices start at $9.90 for a weave basket to $399 for a rug. The Lokalt limited collection will be available at Ikea Tampines and online from June 3, while stocks last. Go to this website.

Virtual craft workshops



PHOTO: LOKKA LEKKR



Merchandise and makers' studio Lokka Lekkr usually conducts typesetting, printmaking, natural dyeing, calligraphy, watercolour painting and book-binding workshops at its studio at 727 North Bridge Road.

But from now till next month, it is holding two virtual workshops which focus on the art of block-printing and embroidery for novices.

Programme director Yenni Wijaya has designed the online craft sessions to make staying at home during the current heightened alert against Covid-19 more productive.

In the Basic Block Printing on Pouch workshop (May 29, 11am to 1pm; $45 a participant), you can pick up tips on block- printing, layout considerations and fabric printing techniques.

In the Basic Punch Needle workshop (June 5, 11am to 1pm; $90 a participant), learn the fundamental techniques of how to start a punch needle project and turn it into everyday items such as a pouch, cushion cover and even bedroom slippers.

Info: Minimum four persons a workshop. To register, go to this website or Lokka Lekkr's Instagram page. For inquiries, e-mail hello@lokkalekkr.com