Design News: Harvey Norman Parkway Parade, Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up

Harvey Norman’s latest superstore

Australian retailer Harvey Norman opens its new superstore at Parkway Parade on Saturday. The store makes full use of its premises on the mall’s second floor to display a multitude of appliances, including more than 40 coffee machines and at least 60 hand-stick vacuum cleaners.

Another highlight is the range of homeware and furniture, which includes modular sofas that can be customised from more than 200 fabric options.

Considering a kitchen renovation? Stop by the superstore’s built-in kitchen concepts section. Harvey Norman’s cooking specialists can advise customers on the appliances that best suit their lifestyles.

There is also an opening sale until Monday with a lucky draw and discounts on top brands. Hot deals include a DeLonghi espresso machine going for $795 (usual price: $1,299) and television sets starting at $188.

Info: Open daily from 11am to 9.30pm at Level 2 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road

