Design News: Harvey Norman Parkway Parade, Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up

Harvey Norman's new Parkway Parade superstore. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Harvey Norman’s latest superstore

Australian retailer Harvey Norman opens its new superstore at Parkway Parade on Saturday. The store makes full use of its premises on the mall’s second floor to display a multitude of appliances, including more than 40 coffee machines and at least 60 hand-stick vacuum cleaners.

Another highlight is the range of homeware and furniture, which includes modular sofas that can be customised from more than 200 fabric options.

Considering a kitchen renovation? Stop by the superstore’s built-in kitchen concepts section. Harvey Norman’s cooking specialists can advise customers on the appliances that best suit their lifestyles.

There is also an opening sale until Monday with a lucky draw and discounts on top brands. Hot deals include a DeLonghi espresso machine going for $795 (usual price: $1,299) and television sets starting at $188.

Info: Open daily from 11am to 9.30pm at Level 2 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road

Veuve Clicquot’s Orchard pop-up

The Veuve Clicquot Smeg Fridge in solaire yellow. PHOTO: VEUVE CLICQUOT

Champagne house Veuve Clicquot – one of the largest in the world – has continually reinvented champagne packaging, leveraging its iconic yellow hue to come up with award-winning designs that have included a wheelbarrow-like champagne trolley.

The house turns 250 this year and, in honour of the special anniversary, it has set up a Veuve Clicquot Icons pop-up at Ion Orchard that showcases two iconic pieces of packaging: the Arrow and the Fridge.

Customers can customise their Clicquot Arrow ($84.90), a tin box that looks like a road sign, with their destination of choice. If they prefer the Clicquot Fridge, they can choose between bright yellow ($79.90) and baby pink ($90.90). These recyclable cooler boxes were made in partnership with Italian home appliance maker Smeg, and will keep a champagne bottle cool for two hours. 

The Clicquot Arrow and solaire-yellow Clicquot Fridge come with the house’s Yellow Label champagne brut, and the rose champagne is paired with the rose-pink Clicquot Fridge. 

Info: Until Monday, 10am to 10pm, Level 1, ION Orchard Atrium, 2 Orchard Turn

Acer’s new lightweight 16-inch laptop

The Acer Swift Edge weighs 1.17kg and measures just under 13mm in height. PHOTO: ACER

Personal computing brand Acer has launched what it claims to be the world’s lightest 16-inch 4K OLED laptop. The 1.17kg Acer Swift Edge boasts a slim chassis made from an aluminium-magnesium alloy, and measures just under 13mm in height.  

The device is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors, a series of chips developed for professional business use. Users can expect to toggle easily between resource-intensive tasks such as streaming video calls and creating documents in a word processor, without the connectivity or battery life taking too much of a hit.

Creatives and gamers will also appreciate the 4K OLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and cinema-grade colour support. 

Info: From $2,290. See str.sg/wVsn

More On This Topic
Style News: Aigner returns to Singapore, Swarovski’s consciously crafted collection
Style News: Chanel Beauty debuts make-up artist collective, Metro holds masterclasses for beauty fans

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top