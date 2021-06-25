Design News: Gain City's Super Brands sale, short art courses and Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

SINGAPORE - Grab a promotional item for the home, check out art and design evening courses and find out what the Singapore Pavilion has lined up at the upcoming Expo Dubai 2020.

Strike while the deals are hot at Gain City's Super Brands sale

Been eyeing that recliner sofa to take the edge off long work-from-home routines or that System 3 air-conditioning unit to beat the heat and humidity?

This weekend is your best bet for bagging big discounts for home accessories at Gain City's Super Brands sale.

There are more than 100 top brands earmarked for special discounts and about 10,000 products at specially reduced prices at the consumer electronics and air-con retailer's chain of stores. Good deals include:

- Mitsubishi System 3 Air-con (5 Ticks) at $3,539 bundled with free Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones worth $599, three-year installation warranty and materials upgrade worth $300;

- The 58-inch UHD Smart TV (4 Ticks) at $699 (usual price: $1,299) bundled with free wall mount installation;

- Save $2,100 on a Sevin three-seater recliner sofa upholstered in half-leather and high-density foam in a choice of colours at $899 (usual price: $2,999, available only at Gain City's Megastore@Sungei Kadut);

- There are also free gifts with minimum purchases such as a free JBL Live 300 Wireless True Wireless Earbuds worth $219 with a minimum spend of $999.

For minimum purchases ranging from $1,999 to $4,999, there are good-value freebies that include Toshiba Low Carb Low Sugar Rice Cooker 1L worth $349; Samsung HotBlast Convection Microwave Oven 28L worth $439; Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones worth $599; and Dyson V10 Fluffy vacuum cleaner worth $799.

Info: Visit Gain City's showrooms and speciality stores islandwide or go to their website

Go for evening courses in art and design at Lasalle



Courses are conducted on week nights or weekends for working professionals and are available either in-person or online. PHOTO: LASALLE COLLEGE OF THE ARTS



Lasalle College of the Arts has lined up some new short courses in its Continuing Education Programme that are tailored for those who have a few hours free during the evenings.

Courses are conducted on week nights or weekends for working professionals and are available either in-person or online. Most of Lasalle's short courses are approved for SkillsFuture funding as well as for National Silver Academy (NSA) subsidies.

NSA supports a range of learning options for those aged 50 and above through courses in post-secondary education institutions and community-based organisations with subsidies of up to 50 per cent.

Some of the new courses starting from August include Video Editing With DaVinci ($600 for public; $319.63 after NSA subsidy) where learners are taught basic skills in video editing using DaVinci Resolve software to create one- to two-minute video montages. The course combines both the theory and technique of film editing.

Other courses include photography at Bukit Brown and MacRitchie Reservoir; making ceramic tiles; and video storytelling for aspiring YouTubers or those who want to start a social media channel.

Info: Register for upcoming courses at Lasalle's website

Singapore Pavilion in Dubai expo is an oasis in the desert



The pavilion experience will also be presented via online platforms, given current travel restrictions and safe management measures. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE PAVILION



"Nature. Nurture. Future." is the catchy spin that the Singapore Pavilion will giving its exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Oct 1 to March 31.

The Pavilion showcases how the built environment can help to increase biodiversity, provide more space for trees and other greenery, and play a pivotal part in combating climate change, even in a desert environment.

Situated within the Sustainability District of the expo, the 1,550sq m pavilion was designed by Singapore-based architectural practice Woha and represents the nation's efforts to be a City in Nature, and how this vision can also be realised anywhere through smart and sustainable urban solutions.

The three-storey building includes a ground level garden, a second level galleria which cascades upwards to a canopy walk, hanging garden, sky market and finally, a solar roof.

The Ground Garden features lush plants, trees, shrubs, including Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid and a phytoremediation pond. Phytoremediation is a process that uses various types of plants to counteract and manage contaminants.

The pavilion experience will also be presented via online platforms, given current travel restrictions and safe management measures, for more to take part in the line-up of programmes.

Info: Go to Expo 2020 Dubai's website and this website