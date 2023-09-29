Design News: Far East Flora opens in Clementi, Sony launches Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds

Far East Flora Centre opens doors to public
The new nine-storey facility includes a retail space spanning a few floors and the rooftop, where some 1,000 varieties of flowers and more than 500 types of plants are up for sale, along with fresh produce and gardening products such as pots.
There are also an on-site cafe and a workshop space offering floristry courses.
In celebration of the opening, the centre is offering discounts on selected purchases until Oct 31, such as 25 per cent off floral bouquets and 30 per cent off olive trees. A minimum spending of $50 will also net you a free Jacaranda plant.
Info: Far East Flora Centre is located at 435 Clementi Road, with opening hours from 8am to 9pm daily. Go to fareastfloragarden.com
Coca-Cola’s futuristic Y3000 soda
In September, popular soda brand Coca-Cola released the newest entrant in its Creations line-up: the Y3000 Zero Sugar, which it says was “co-created” with artificial intelligence.
The vibrant pink, blue and silver half-tone pattern emblazoned on the can of the limited-edition beverage is intended to evoke a “light and optimistic” vision of life in the year 3000, said the brand.
The Coca-Cola Creations line was launched in 2022 as a vehicle for innovative and experimental flavour variations of the carbonated drink, each with a bespoke design.
The recent Coca-Cola Ultimate release, which was a tie-up with multiplayer online role-playing game League Of Legends, featured a special can design in black and hues of gold.
Info: Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available for purchase at supermarkets across the island at $4.80 for a pack of four 320ml cans.
Yeo’s chrysanthemum flower exhibit
Home-grown beverage company Yeo’s launched a “drinkable garden” at Gardens by the Bay, inspired by its iconic Chrysanthemum Tea packet drink.
The exhibit runs until Oct 13 as part of the park’s Chrysanthemum Charm event, which features some 80 varieties of chrysanthemums at the Flower Dome.
Besides a showcase of chrysanthemum varieties, visitors will be treated to a display of limited-edition, not-for-sale chrysanthemum tea packets.
They pay homage to Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in honour of the 100th anniversary of his birth on Sept 16.
Visitors to the Flower Dome will receive these commemorative beverages for free upon their exit.
Info: str.sg/icJY
Sony’s new Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds
If you are a fan of popular singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo or the colour purple, Sony’s new LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds ($299) might be up your alley.
The earbuds are enclosed in a matte marbled violet case designed by the 20-year-old pop star, who is known for her love of purple.
The shade features prominently on the covers of her first two albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023), and she once told Wired magazine that it was “the colour of magic and all things mystic”.
The limited-edition set can be pre-ordered until Oct 31 and comes with a free black Guts tote bag.
Info: str.sg/icJg