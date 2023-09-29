Design News: Far East Flora opens in Clementi, Sony launches Olivia Rodrigo-inspired earbuds

Far East Flora Centre opens doors to public

The new nine-storey facility includes a retail space spanning a few floors and the rooftop, where some 1,000 varieties of flowers and more than 500 types of plants are up for sale, along with fresh produce and gardening products such as pots.

There are also an on-site cafe and a workshop space offering floristry courses.

In celebration of the opening, the centre is offering discounts on selected purchases until Oct 31, such as 25 per cent off floral bouquets and 30 per cent off olive trees. A minimum spending of $50 will also net you a free Jacaranda plant.

Info: Far East Flora Centre is located at 435 Clementi Road, with opening hours from 8am to 9pm daily. Go to fareastfloragarden.com

Coca-Cola’s futuristic Y3000 soda