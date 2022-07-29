Design News: City Energy's smart appliances, hi-tech Philips toothbrushes

Smart appliances at Life by City Energy

City Energy, one of Singapore's leading energy providers, also offers green energy solutions such as electric-vehicle charging services.

Under its new retail brand, Life by City Energy, the company has launched the Kuche Smart Collection, which includes appliances such as a smart oven and smart water heater.

The Wi-Fi-enabled devices can be controlled via a mobile app and are interconnected. For example, turning off the smart gas hob also switches off the smart hood.

The appliances are made from high-quality stainless steel and black tempered glass. Prices range from $580 for the cooker hood and $1,450 for the oven.

Info: Shop and pre-order the collection at Life by City Energy, 03-78 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, or go to this website.

