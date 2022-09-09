Design News: Bynd Artisan’s collab with singer Priscilla Tan, love is in the air at Archifest

Singer Priscilla Tan teams up with Bynd Artisan

Home-grown leather and paper-crafting brand Bynd Artisan has released a new gift range called Picture Perfect Frame Collection in collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter Priscilla Tan.

It is named after the 33-year-old’s song Picture Perfect Frame, which she released on July 29 this year on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

It celebrates both the highs and lows of life, says Tan, who went through a challenging phase in the last two and half years. She posted about her experiences on social media and found that her words struck a chord with people who responded with tales of their own struggles.

“I want to promote a more balanced view of our lives on social media by encouraging people to post not just highlights, but also their ‘lowlights’,” says Tan, whose debut single Love Like Mine, about motherhood, was released in April.

The collection of four designs by Bynd Artisan features a selection of her lyrics in calligraphy on mirrors, black notebooks, picture frames and luggage tags.

Lines such as “Your tears, your pain, your struggles, are all part of the greater plan” are interpreted in calligraphic script by The Letter J Supply, a local design studio which focuses on the art of words through original works and made-to-order keepsakes.

Info: Prices for the Picture Perfect Frame Collection range from $45 for a notebook to $180 for a mirror. It is available at https://str.sg/wzF8; Bynd Artisan’s ateliers at 01-54, 44 Jalan Merah Saga, and 03-24 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road; and Bynd Artisan + Sunday Folks Ion Experience Store at 04-11, 2 Orchard Turn.

Love is in the air at Archifest 2022