Design News: Bacha Coffee’s update of Alessi espresso pot, Luzerne’s new showroom and retail space

Bacha Coffee brews a design update with Italian brand Alessi

Bacha Coffee from Marrakech recently announced that it has launched its Bacha Coffee x Alessi La Conica espresso pot at its outlets in Singapore, online and globally.

A collaboration with Italian homeware brand Alessi, the sleek, almost sculptural design is an update of the 1984 original.

The new pot, which costs $450 and can brew three cups at one go, is fashioned out of stainless steel with a copper bottom and a specially designed handle coated in gold through a process unique to the Bacha Coffee collectible.

Coffee made in an espresso pot tastes robust and smooth, as the high temperatures of the boiling water work to coax the flavour out of the coffee beans.

Alessi’s original La Conica espresso pot was designed by Aldo Rossi, the acclaimed late architect and the first Italian recipient of the Pritzker Prize – considered the Nobel Prize of architecture – in 1990.