Design News

HUAWEI'S FLAGSHIP PHONES HIT STORES

The P50 Pro, the flagship smartphone by the Chinese technology giant, is now available in two colours - Cocoa Gold and Golden Black - and is priced at $1,548.

Its foldable flagship phone, the P50 Pocket, is also in stores, but it is currently available only for demonstration purposes, as its pricing and distribution details are still being worked out.

It has been a difficult year for Huawei, which has been hit by sanctions by the United States that affect its 5G capability, as well as its access to Google pre-installed services or apps such as Google Maps and Google Calendar.

But the company has come up with workarounds.

For starters, the newly released P50 Pro now runs on its proprietary mobile system, EMUI 12, which is supported by an Android open-source platform that leverages Huawei's distributed technology, allowing smart collaboration across a range of devices.

While Huawei has made significant 5G advancements in China, the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will support 4G for now.

Consumers who wish to use the 5G network can check out the brand's other 5G devices, including the Huawei Mate 40 and the Huawei nova 8 series.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipsets instead of Huawei's in-house chips.

Info: The new phones are available at the Huawei store at 02-25 313@Somerset, as well as authorised retailers and Huawei's online storefronts on e-commerce sites such as Lazada and Shopee.

ADD ZEST TO TABLESCAPES WITH SAFE CERAMIC WARE

Table Matters at Parkway Parade stocks a wide range of affordable tableware that can be safely popped into the microwave, oven or dishwasher.

Every collection in the home-grown brand's range of crockery features nature-inspired designs in a range of pleasing colours and shapes.

The tableware, which carries the SGS Certification (SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company) for safety, does not contain harmful substances such as lead, cadmium, decorative platinum or gold embellishments - which are not safe for microwave use.

Info: Prices start at $4.50 for a rice bowl. There are also festive bundle deals starting at $32.80 (usual price: $45.50) for a five-piece soup bowl set. Go to tablematters.sg

LG UNVEILS SWIVEL TELEVISION ON WHEELS

LG Electronics' new television model on wheels may be perfect for binge-watchers glued to their screens.

The intuitive LG StanbyME features a 27-inch (69cm) display on an adjustable stand with concealed wheels, so you can easily move it from the living room to the kitchen or anywhere else in the home.

The height-adjustable screen can be swivelled up to 130 degrees and tilted forward up to 50 degrees. It can also be used in portrait or landscape mode.

It comes with a rear cover clad in a beige textured fabric that complements a variety of interiors.

When not in use, the LG StanbyME can be used to display artwork or function as a calendar and clock.

It also has HDR10 Pro and AI Sound for crisp visuals and good audio quality. The wireless screen comes with a built-in battery that lasts for up to three hours on a single charge - perfect for home workouts or Zoom meetings.

Info: Priced at $1,799, the LG StanbyME is available at major retailers and online shopping platforms. Go to lg.com/sg