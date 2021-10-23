Design News

NATHAN YONG BIDS FAREWELL TO REASON WITH FLUID FORMS

Home-grown designer Nathan Yong has just released a new line of art pieces featuring "bended marble" in conjunction with Archifest 2021.

The patented technology is developed by stone specialist MM Galleri, which counters the material's rigidity by bending the surface, eliminating the wastage that comes with traditional methods of carving stone.

Yong's Farewell to Reason line of seven limited-edition pieces is made from fluid onyx shaped into chairs, barstools, benches, tables, shelves, low stools and a table accessory.

The line is marketed by Industry+ under KSY, which are the initials of his name, Yong Kok Seng.

Info: Prices start at US$3,290 (S$4,430) for a table accessory. To view the works, go to industryplus.com.sg or visit the Industry+ showroom at 01-02, 213 Henderson Road.

SWEDISH AIR PURIFIER SAID TO REMOVE AIRBORNE PATHOGENS

Swedish brand Blueair announced on Tuesday that it has launched its most advanced air purifier, called HealthProtect, in major department stores and on popular online shopping sites.

Its HealthProtect 7400-series air purifiers combine electrostatic and mechanical filtration that is said to remove 99.99 per cent of live airborne pathogens such as the Sars-Cov-2 virus, according to MRI Global, an independent American non-profit research group which monitored the testing of the product under laboratory conditions.

Info: The Blueair 7470i is priced at $1,799 and the 7770i is $2,299 (prices include GST). Go to www.blueair.com/sg

MACBOOK PRO POWERED BY APPLE CHIPS

California-based technology giant Apple continues to wean itself off third-party chips by making its core processing components in-house.

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for Apple's revamped MacBook Pro line-up are said to be 70 per cent faster than its older M1 iterations.

Available in 14-and 16-inch models, the souped-up MacBook Pro features faster processing, seamless graphics management and machine learning with improved battery life.

It also features a better Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1,080p FaceTime HD camera and an improved audio system.

It is designed for developers, photographers, film-makers, 3D artists and music producers who are constantly on the go and need top performance from their laptops.

Info: The new 14-and 16-inch MacBook Pro models start at $2,999. They are available from next Tuesday. Go to apple.com/sg