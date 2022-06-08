Design in a new light

Visitors viewing a light installation by Haier on Monday at the Tortona location of the Fuorisalone annual design event, which runs in different areas of Milan.

The light installation, by the European branch of Chinese multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier, is part of its more than 1,000 sq m space dedicated to the smart home, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Titled Between Space And Time, this year's Fuorisalone is an invitation to reflect on changes taking place in the world that are necessary to achieve essential sustainability goals.

The event, which takes place in conjunction with the Salone del Mobile.Milano, or Milan Furniture Fair, runs till Sunday.

