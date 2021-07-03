President’s Design Award 2020

Design for good

Award recipients were feted for their designs which aim to empower and uplift lives

(Above from left) Arc Studio founders Belinda Huang and Khoo Peng Beng and The Press Room founder Kelley Cheng were recipients of Designer of the Year. Singapore-based social enterprise BillionBricks' architect Prasoon Kumar (left, in a 2019 photogra
Singapore-based social enterprise BillionBricks' architect Prasoon Kumar is a co-winner for a Design of the Year award for Etania Green School (above) in Sabah, which used shipping containers to create a school.PHOTO: BILLIONBRICKS
(Above from left) Arc Studio founders Belinda Huang and Khoo Peng Beng and The Press Room founder Kelley Cheng were recipients of Designer of the Year. Singapore-based social enterprise BillionBricks' architect Prasoon Kumar (left, in a 2019 photogra
Singapore-based social enterprise BillionBricks’ architect Prasoon Kumar (above, in a 2019 photograph) is a co-winner for a design of the Year award for Etania Green School in Sabah, which used shipping containers to create a school.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
(Above from left) Arc Studio founders Belinda Huang and Khoo Peng Beng and The Press Room founder Kelley Cheng were recipients of Designer of the Year.
(Above from left) Arc Studio founders Belinda Huang and Khoo Peng Beng and The Press Room founder Kelley Cheng were recipients of Designer of the Year.ST PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE, YONG LI XUAN
Senior Correspondent
Published: 
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Ms Kelley Cheng was told she would be Designer of the Year at the President's Design Award (PDA) 2020, she cried.

"It has been 22 years since I started iSh magazine and it has been a long journey," says the 49-year-old, who is the founder of home-grown visual communications studio The Press Room, specialising in content creation and content interpretation.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 03, 2021, with the headline 'Design for good'. Subscribe
Topics: 