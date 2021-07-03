For Subscribers
President’s Design Award 2020
Design for good
Award recipients were feted for their designs which aim to empower and uplift lives
When Ms Kelley Cheng was told she would be Designer of the Year at the President's Design Award (PDA) 2020, she cried.
"It has been 22 years since I started iSh magazine and it has been a long journey," says the 49-year-old, who is the founder of home-grown visual communications studio The Press Room, specialising in content creation and content interpretation.