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Death of the showroom? How experience centres are redefining the way you shop for your home

Experience centres help people imagine how products would fit into their lives.

SINGAPORE – If you have had to buy furnishings, electronics or other products for your home in recent months, you may have noticed that “experience centres” are starting to replace the humble showroom.

Some even come with swanky names. Local mattress brand Woosa has its Dreamery in Tampines North, with sleep pods that customers can book into. Meanwhile, bathroom and kitchen product brand Hansgrohe has a Water Studio in Mohamed Sultan Road , where shoppers can see a dozen or so shower fittings in action.

In June , Italian luxury furniture brand Flexform launched its Flexform Experience Centre in Bendemeer Road, in partnership with Rosso Italia Living, the brand’s exclusive distributor in Singapore.

And in March, bathroom accessories brand Rigel opened its revamped experience centre in Changi. It includes a Wellness Ensuite, which has been fitted with the brand’s latest Smart Water Closet, cold plunge tub, sauna pod and immersive ceiling shower. Customers can book into the Wellness Ensuite to experience the facilities there, subject to availability.

The revamp is a way to provide customers with a more tangible experience of the brand’s products, so they can better imagine these in their own homes, says Tana Bui, a branding strategist with Rigel.

“We were seeing a shift where home owners today aren’t just renovating for function, but also for how a space makes them feel,” she notes.

“Rather than imagining (how a product feels) from a spec sheet, we want them to feel it, step into the rain shower, sit in the sauna and picture their own routine in that space.”

Likewise, the Flexform Experience Centre is meant to “offer clients an immersive introduction to the Flexform lifestyle”, says Lim Swee Hoe, managing director of Rosso Italia Living.

The space is deliberately structured to foster a welcoming atmosphere, down to the smallest sensory detail, he adds, via the use of soft lighting, drapery and calming music.

The Flexform Experience Centre in Bendemeer Road opened in June. PHOTO: ROSSO ITALIA LIVING

“Every design decision was made to create a calm, welcoming atmosphere that encourages visitors to slow down and experience the furniture without distractions,” says Lim.

Immersive settings

“Traditional showrooms primarily serve a sales function: They display products to customers who are already close to making a purchase,” notes Dianna Chang, associate professor of marketing at the Singapore University of Social Sciences .

“Experience centres, by contrast, are designed to engage consumers much earlier in their buying journey. They allow people to interact with products in realistic, immersive settings, helping them imagine how those products would fit into their own lives,” says Chang.

This is even more pronounced with home fitting products, where important attributes – such as comfort, texture and water flow – cannot be fully appreciated from an electronic screen or just on a status display.

“Online platforms are valuable for discovering products and gathering inspiration, but we find that they cannot fully replicate the sensory and personal aspects of an in-person visit,” says Hansgrohe marketing executive Stella Tan.

You can see how Hansgrohe showers work at The Water Studio’s live demo space. PHOTO: HANSGROHE

Allowing customers to see and feel how different shower sprays work “provides the human guidance and hands-on experience that can give customers greater confidence in their decisions, especially for products that will become a long-term part of their homes and daily lives”, she adds.

Indeed, one commonality between the products offered by these different brands is that they are all high-use and integrated into your most intimate spaces.

As Woosa co-founder Tyler Peh points out: “There are very few things we use every single day, for seven or eight hours at a time. A mattress has a direct impact on how well we sleep, which in turn affects our physical health, mood and even how we perform at work.”

More than a showroom

That said, some experience centres are probably just regular showrooms with a fancier label.

“The real difference is what the space lets people do. A showroom says, ‘Here is the product. Have a look’. An experience centre says, ‘Come and try living with it for a while’,” says Shilpa Madan , assistant professor of marketing at Singapore Management University.

The sleep pods at Woosa's The Dreamery are enclosed and hidden behind curtains. PHOTO: WOOSA

“That is why lying on a mattress in a private room, turning on a working tap or seeing how a laminate looks under warm versus cool lighting matters. You are not just looking at the product. You are mentally moving it into your home,” she explains.

A good experience centre can help reduce uncertainty , help consumers personalise the product to their own needs and make technical features easy to understand without turning the visit into a lecture, she adds.

There is also a broader branding payoff.

“Experience centres allow brands to position themselves as experts in the category, rather than as companies that simply sell a product. A laminates brand, for example, can teach consumers how lighting, texture, durability and maintenance affect what will work in a real home,” says Madan.

“That expertise can shape preferences well before a purchase is made. This is especially valuable for brands that sell through designers, contractors or retailers, because they may never control the final transaction,” she adds.