Father's Day was originally inspired by an American Civil War veteran who raised six children single-handedly after their mother died in childbirth.
His daughter Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, in the United States, came up with the idea in 1909 after sitting through a Mother's Day church sermon.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2022, with the headline Funky gifts for dad's special day. Subscribe