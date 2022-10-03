Covid-19 strikes for 24 hours on a luxury cruise in Italy

The suite room in La Venezia, one of the cruise ships operated by Uniworld. PHOTO: UNIWORLD
Chantal Sajan
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – For more than two years, I have masked up, sanitised and assiduously evaded Covid-19 and its sub-variants.

I have also dutifully submitted to two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine plus two boosters.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top