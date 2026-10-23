Courts takes its New Homeowners Private Sale islandwide from Oct 23 to 26

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Shoppers at a previous edition of the Courts New Homeowners Private Sale. The current edition runs at all 12 Courts stores from Oct 23 to 26.

Courts’ New Homeowners Private Sale goes islandwide

Save more when it comes to your dream home with local retailer Courts’ New Homeowners Private Sale, available at all 12 of its Singapore stores for the first time, till Oct 26 . The monthly sale started in 2021 and was previously held only at Courts’ larger stores. It is open to all shoppers, who must register, but do not need to prove a recent home purchase.

During the event, registered shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts on furniture, electronics , home appliances and IT and smart-home products. Perks include a $50 Courts voucher for purchases above $500, valid only during the sale, free warehousing and delivery, and bank promotions.

Shoppers can also spread out payments with 0% instalment plans on major bank cards or through Courts’ Absolute Zero plan.

Info: Register at courts.com.sg/newhomeownersprivatesale.html

Tiger’s first claypot rice cooker lands in Singapore

The Tiger JPZ-A10S claypot rice cooker’s special launch price is $1,680. PHOTO: TIGER CORPORATION SINGAPORE

Japanese home and kitchen appliances manufacturer Tiger has launched its first claypot rice cooker here. Featuring a ceramic claypot and reaching about 280 deg C at the bottom of the pot, the JPZ-A10S helps unlock the natural sweetness of rice. The product can also create a crispy rice crust at the bottom of the pot, adding a delightful crunch and texture to rice dishes.

After cooking, it controls conditions in the pot to keep the rice in good shape, an idea taken from the ohitsu, a traditional Japanese wooden rice container.

It is retailing for $1,680 (usual price $2,590) for a limited time, while stocks last.

Until Oct 25, a specialist from Tiger Japan will hold live demonstrations of the JPZ-A10S at the Tiger counter at Takashimaya Department Store, where visitors can sample freshly cooked rice.

Info: The JPZ-A10S is available at the Tiger counter, B1 Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road. The live demonstrations take place from 1pm to 3pm and 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Oct 23 and 24, and from 1pm to 3pm on Oct 25. For more details, go to str.sg/hyMB

Marina Square’s 40th anniversary exhibition

Marina Square’s 40th anniversary exhibition, 40 Years & Beyond: A Place That Grew With Us, runs till March 31, 2027, when the mall closes for redevelopment. PHOTO: MARINA SQUARE

Before Marina Square – which opened in 1986 – closes on March 31, 2027, for redevelopment, it is marking its 40th anniversary with 40 Years & Beyond: A Place That Grew With Us, an exhibition of archival images and displays of former shopfronts.

The mall also has photo sets based on its outdoor steps, octopus fountain and outdoor food court. A community installation called 40 Years, 4,000 Moments lets visitors scan a QR code and upload their own photos of Marina Square to a display screen.

There are also free activities, such as decorating keepsakes with wax seals and making ceramic coasters by water marbling. These are open to walk-in visitors from 1pm to 5pm on selected days. Free workshops on selected days which require advance registration include printing cyanotype postcards and weaving on an acrylic loom. There is also an architectural photography walk with Cathay Photo on Nov 14 at 4pm. It costs $25 a person, includes drinks and cake, and is capped at 40 participants.

Info: 40 Years & Beyond: A Place That Grew With Us runs till March 31, 2027, 10am to 10pm daily, at Marina Foyer, Level 2, Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard. Workshop and photography walk registration details are at marinasquare.com.sg

Leica releases two limited-edition cameras in October

The Leica MP “Leica Store Marina Bay Sands 10th Anniversary” Edition (left, $23,450) is limited to 10 sets, while the Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition (right, $12,590) comes with carbon fibre accessories. PHOTOS: LEICA CAMERA

German camera brand Leica has teamed up with Formula 1 for the Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition ($12,590), with design details taken from racing, such as a textured black covering based on a racing steering wheel.

The Formula 1 logo is on the top plate and the lens cap, and the camera also has an exclusive Formula 1 photo look with higher contrast and stronger colours. It has a wireless-charging handgrip with a carbon fibre shell, a carbon fibre thumb rest and a release button with a red rim.

Separately, Leica is marking 10 years of its Marina Bay Sands store, which opened in 2016, with the Leica MP “Leica Store Marina Bay Sands 10th Anniversary” Edition ($23,450 a set). There are only 10 sets of the black-and-silver film camera paired with a Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 lens. The camera’s top plate is engraved with images of the Marina Bay Sands towers and ArtScience Museum, and each camera and lens is marked “1 of 10”.

Info: The Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition is available at Leica stores, specialist retailers and leica-camera.com. The Leica MP “Leica Store Marina Bay Sands 10th Anniversary” Edition is available only at the Leica Store Marina Bay Sands, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue.