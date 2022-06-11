Coastal glamour

Mr Patrice Lo, a commercial director in the finance industry, wanted his 1,636 sq ft four-room condominium in the west of Singapore to have the feel of the beach resorts in Mauritius.

"We wanted a relaxed beach-resort style that is bright and open; simple, but also a bit luxe at the same time," says Mr Lo, a Mauritian who is based in Singapore.

Whenever he and his Canadian wife Josie Law visit Mauritius, they spend time at the beach resorts. The couple are both 39 and have three young children.

Ms Law, a marketing head in the e-commerce industry, considers the Mauritian beaches "the most beautiful I have ever seen".

Based on the couple's brief, Ms Carmen Tang, design director of boutique studio Wolf Woof, proposed a concept in the style of the Hamptons - a popular seaside summer destination in New York for affluent Americans - with an elegant, airy and coastal feel.

The living room is surrounded on three sides by the kitchen, study and patio. The light neutral palette - complemented by shades of black and grey as well as glass - makes the space bright and airy.

The simulated shiplap panels on the feature wall, as well as the wall outside the kitchen, add to the rustic and cosy feel.

"Instead of using individual planks, we created a similar effect using wood-grained textured laminate over a timber panel that was clad over the existing wall," Ms Tang says. U-profile groove lines mimic the tongue-and-groove joints found in actual shiplap panels.

The large patio also serves as the family's semi-outdoor dining area, with a bar counter overlooking the condominium pool - reminiscent of the semi-alfresco verandahs of the Hamptons' beach houses.

Storage was something the couple needed for their growing family. With the removal of the existing floor-to-ceiling cabinets around the home, it was important to create alternative storage.

New weather-resistant Shaker-style cabinets with elegant white doors were added to one side of the patio behind the bar counter.

The sliding glass doors separating the kitchen and the living room were replaced with a half-height wall and glass to provide more storage - in the form of more Shaker-style cabinets and drawers, complete with EDL Compact counter tops and backsplash.

The original study was visually and spatially cut off from the rest of the apartment, and crammed with built-in cabinets and drawers. Ms Tang opened up the room using a glass door and fixed glass panels, introducing just the right amount of built-in storage without filling up every wall.

In the master bedroom, the monochromatic wallpaper with a nature motif - another extension of the outdoorsy Hamptons theme - connects with the landscape just beyond the balcony.

The renovations took two months and the family moved into the home in June last year.

•This article first appeared in the April 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

