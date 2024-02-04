Chinese New Year spring-cleaning bliss

With Dustaway SG, you can give your home the much-needed deep clean without lifting a finger. PHOTO: DUSTAWAY.SG
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

Impress your visitors with a spotlessly clean home this Chinese New Year.

With Dustaway SG, you can give your home the much-needed deep clean without lifting a finger. The premier cleaning company sends a duo of helpers for each spring-cleaning session, ensuring that you get a spotless house with minimum disruption to your day. From tackling tricky corners and often bypassed areas to giving your fridges and cabinets the long-awaited clean, the team at Dustaway SG goes the extra mile.

The team at Dustaway SG goes the extra mile.  PHOTO: DUSTAWAY.SG

From now till Feb 29, SPH subscribers can book a spring-cleaning session at an exclusive CNY rate – $135 (UP: $170) for a three-hour session and $180 (UP: $220) for a four-hour session.

To enjoy the promotion, visit stsub.sph.com.sg/dustawaycny to redeem your promo code. Book your session today! Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top