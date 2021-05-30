Cementing proof of print

Part of Project Milestone, this 3D-printed concrete single-storey house in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, is one of five in the series. Said to be the world’s first commercial housing project based on 3D concreteprinting, Project Milestone aims to showcase the versatility of the building technique, which allows the material and structure to be customised to requirements such as offering modern comforts while being sustainable. The remaining four houses will be multi-storey. All units will be purchased and let out by a real estate company.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE