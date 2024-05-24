Celebrating the romance of travel for 30 years: Ho Kwon Ping

The group’s commitment to sustainable travel and elevating the guest experience is aligned with forces shaping the industry.

According to American multinational strategy and management consulting firm McKinsey & Co, in a 2023 report titled The Hotel Of The Future, wellness and spa facilities, tech innovations and eco-conscious development are expected to be the main drivers of hospitality in the hotels of the 2030s and beyond.

The report says younger generations “want their hotels to reflect the environment and the location in which they are physically situated”.

It adds that guests will look for guarantees that they are in places that respect the environment. Sustainability will be a determining factor that separates winning hotels and developments from those that do not make the cut.

“(Travellers) will be more demanding. The demand for sustainability will cover everything – the materials from which hotels are built, the way the food is processed and served, and so on,” says the McKinsey report.

Mr Ho says that as the group grows, it needs to build a strong corporate culture that binds teams in different parts of the world together with a common vision.

“Our idea of getting everyone on the same page is empathy,” he adds.

He credits his wife, who chairs the Banyan Tree Global Foundation, for developing the I Am With You programme, which recognises emotional connection as a key touch point between the group’s associates and colleagues as well as guests.

The programme emphasises egalitarian service interactions instead of organisational hierarchy.

It contributes to the well-being and cohesion of the global teams and connects guests with Banyan Tree associates, helping to define the group’s service culture.

Mr Ho says: “With empathy woven into our daily interactions, we can not only grow as a dynamic resort group but also take care of one another, which is at the heart of hospitality.”

The Banyan branches out

Hospitality design has seen rapid changes in the last few decades as hotels, resorts and branded residences around the world compete to draw travellers and buyers.

Global industry publications such as Hospitality Design Magazine and Hotel Management have charted the evolution of hospitality design from basic room stays in the pre-internet era before the mid-1990s to wellness and eco-conscious rooms and branded residences catering to savvy customers with high expectations of service and amenities.

Besides hotels, the Banyan Group’s branded residences are also in high demand.

Branded residences are a form of real estate that offers higher levels of service compared with standard condominiums. It combines ownership with the service and amenities of a Banyan Tree hotel.

Here are some of the Banyan Group’s ground-breaking projects.

1. Banyan Tree Phuket